European Commission predicts 2.25pc hit to economic output in Ireland this year

THE economy has been hit “severely” by the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of the year.

But strong exports by multinationals cushioned the fall in economic growth, according to the European Commission’s Autumn 2020 Economic Forecast.

The commission is projecting a fall of 2.25pc in economic output this year, with it predicted to bounce back to grow by 3pc next year, and by 2.5pc in the following year.

Modified domestic demand, which better reflects the underlying domestic economy, is expected to fall by 6.5pc this year.

It is forecast to grow by 7.25pc next year and by 4.5pc in 2022.

In a statement it said: “The European Commission finds that Ireland’s domestic economy was hit severely by the pandemic control measures in the first half of the year but strong exports by multinationals cushioned the fall in real GDP [gross domestic product].”

The jobs market has taken a severe beating, but employment has been shielded by State income support schemes, the commission said.

The economic contraction and the substantive fiscal stimulus are expected to significantly widen the budget deficit, it said.

Risks to the outlook remain exceptionally high, the European Commission warned.

Across Europe the pandemic has caused what was described as a “very large shock” for the global and EU economies, with very severe economic and social consequences.

The forecast is also based on a technical assumption that there will be no deal in the Brexit talks between the UK and the European Union (EU).

The forecast projects that the EU economy will contract by 7.4pc in 2020 before recovering with growth of 4.1pc in 2021, and 3pc in 2022.

Compared with the summer 2020 economic forecast, growth projections for both the euro area and the EU are slightly higher for 2020 and lower for 2021.

Output in both the euro area and the EU is not expected to recover its pre-pandemic level in 2022.

“Economic activity in Europe suffered a severe shock in the first half of the year and rebounded strongly in the third quarter as containment measures were gradually lifted, the forecast points out,” the commission said.

However, the resurgence of the pandemic in recent weeks is resulting in disruptions as national authorities introduce new public health measures to limit its spread.

