European Commission lifts forecast fore Irish economic growth this year

THE European Commission has lifted its forecast for Irish economic growth this year, but cut its wider euro-area outlook as global trade tensions and uncertainty bite.

In its autumn 2019 Economic Forecast, published the European Commission says Ireland’s gross domestic product (GDP) will be up 5.6pc this year, compared to a 4pc rise it predicted in the summer.

The Commission has historically under estimated Irish growth, but the numbers do suggest Ireland will have the fastest pace of expansion in the EU this year. Growth here is expected to slow to 3.5pc in 2020 and to 3.2pc in 2021.

A messy Brexit could make things far worse, the Commission warned.

Even without that, the EU expects growth to remain under pressure next year, forecasting a Euro area expansion of 1.2pc next year. Inflation is projected to be 1.3pc, well below the European Central Bank (ECB) target of under but near 2pc over the medium term.

The updated projections are in line with a broader consensus view among economists. The Euro area, and Germany in particular, has slowed with the world economy as tariffs disputes hit manufacturers and broader confidence. “Adding to domestic economic shocks and policy uncertainty, the slowdown in global demand and weak trade has hit the European economy hard,” EU chief economist Marco Buti wrote in the report.

Online Editors