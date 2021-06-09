European Commission clears Total Produce merger with Dole

The European Commission has cleared the merger between Total Produce and Dole Foods.

Earlier this year Total Produce announced it was to combine with Dole Food Company under a newly created, US-listed firm called Dole plc.

In the United States, the waiting period under the US Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has already expired, meaning the deal just remains subject to approval by shareholders, “market conditions and other customary conditions,” according to a statement from Total Produce.

Total Produce shareholders will vote on the transaction at an EGM next Thursday.

Carl McCann-headed Total Produce bought a 45pc stake in Dole for $300m (€247m) in July 2018. In February this year it reached an agreement with Castle & Cooke (C&C), which own a 55pc interest in Dole's parent company.

The newly formed company will be incorporated in Ireland, with its global headquarters in Dublin. However, it will no longer be listed in Dublin.

Total Produce, which operates out of 30 countries, is involved in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing and distributing over 300 lines of fresh produce.

Patrick Higgins, analyst at Goodbody, said: “This is another important milestone achieved for Total Produce and its proposed transaction with Dole.”

“The next step is the EGM for Total Produce shareholders which will take place on 17 June with the completion of the deal expected in late July.”

Total Produce saw its earnings increase last year despite the “unprecedented challenges” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 8.2pc in 2020 to €219.4m.

Total revenue was up 1.7pc to €6.3bn, according to annual results from the group released in February.

When the integration of the two companies is complete, Dole will have an estimated combined 2020 revenue of $9.7bn (€8bn), adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of approximately $379m (€312m) and total assets of about $4.5bn (€3.7bn).

In April this year Total Produce completed $1.44bn (€1.2bn) in refinancing.