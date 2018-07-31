European Commission clears Total Produce investment in Dole

The European Commission has cleared Total Produce's €260m purchase of a stake in US rival Dole.

The Commission’s approval is conditional on the divestment of Saba Fresh Cut, the Swedish bagged salad business owned by Dole.

In a statement today, Total Produce said that the disposal of Saba would have no material impact on the strategic rationale or commercial value of the transaction.

The fresh produce distributor unveiled the acquisition of a 45pc slice of Dole, one of the world's top producers of bananas and pineapples, in February, and plans to tap investors for about $150m (€127m) to help fund the deal.

Total and Dole's owner, 95-year old billionaire, David H Murdock, will run the company as a joint venture.

Total, a spin-out from Fyffes, and chaired by Carl McCann, has the option to fully acquire Dole in five years.

However, the US company remains saddled with $1bn in debt and posted a net loss last year of $16m (€13.6m).

The transaction is expected to close today.

Online Editors