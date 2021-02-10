Euronext attracts inflows as investors shift from London

More share trading has shifted from London to Dublin and its sister exchanges in the wake of Brexit, but UK companies are still reluctant to take the plunge of dual listings, according to the owner of the Irish Stock Exchange.

Euronext Amsterdam overtook London in January as Europe's biggest trading venue as €6.5bn in business fled the UK. Euronext's stock markets in Paris and Dublin also benefited after EU financial institutions were barred from trading in London post-Brexit.

CEO Stephane Boujnah said a strong performance in 2020 was due not only to Covid-related market volatility, but also to the migration of trading activity out of the UK in advance of its departure from the EU.

"There has been an increase in volumes in equity markets related to dual-listed companies," said Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah. "It is difficult to allocate a cause...but decisions are now being driven by the reality of Brexit." However, very few companies have so far opted to follow the money and add a second listing in Dublin or other Euronext venues. Last year retail real estate firm Hammerson listed in Dublin, while UK property company Segro sought a listing in Paris. Consumer products giant Unilever also restored its secondary listing in Amsterdam. Read More Euronext Head of Listing Anthony Attia said this was due to "several technical factors". He said he expected more companies to seek dual-listings in Dublin and elsewhere once these were resolved. "The CSD [central securities depository] from Crest to Euroclear won't be complete until the end of March. That's one of the roadblocks," he said. "And there were a lot of technicalities of Brexit that were under discussion until very recently." Increased flows to Dublin were visible throughout last year among top Irish blue-chip stocks as institutional investors began to shift business away from London ahead of Brexit. Euronext's market share in trading Ryanair, CRH and Smurfit Kappa – three highly liquid companies listed in both London and Dublin – topped 50pc each by September, outperforming the London Stock Exchange (LSE) by a wide margin. However, Dublin has been completely overlooked in a major year of initial public offerings (IPOs) globally, with none of the 49 primary equity issues on Euronext venues taking place on the Irish exchange.

Read More