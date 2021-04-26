EU still seeking answers about Ireland’s hotel quarantine 

Ambassador to Italy Paolo Serpi and his spouse Mrs. MarÌa Gabriela EcheverrÌa Serpi Photo: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

Ireland has yet to respond to EU queries about the hotel quarantine scheme.

The European Commission wrote to the government 10 days ago asking for clarification on the scheme, citing “concerns in relation to the general principles of EU law, in particular proportionality and non-discrimination”.

“We have not received yet the reply. We expect this for later this week,” a Commission spokesman said on Monday.

The mandatory quarantine list was updated earlier this month to include arrivals from five European countries, an action labelled “discriminatory” by the Italian ambassador to Ireland, Paolo Serpi.

Austria, Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg now appear on the quarantine list, despite the countries showing stable or decreasing trends in Covid case rates, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The health minister, Stephen Donnelly, said at the time that he made “no apology” for the choice to include the extra countries on the list, and that the decision was in line with health advice.

The Italian community in Ireland numbered around 50,000 people at the start of the pandemic, Mr Serpi said.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last week that it was “not clear” why the measures were applied to the five EU countries.

He said Italy had one of the best health systems in Europe, and it felt as if the countries were being “targeted” for being proactive in identifying new Covid variants.