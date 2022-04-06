EU says Russia oil and gas ban still on the table

The EU is still mulling Russian oil and gas embargoes as it strives to heal divisions over how pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," European Council president Charles Michel – who chairs the regular summits of EU leaders – told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers that more sanctions are on the way.

"Now we have to look into oil and revenues that Russia gets from fossil fuels," she said in a speech to the European Parliament.

It comes a day after the EU agreed a ban on Russian coal imports, worth €4bn per year, and a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, as well as a ban on Russian vessels entering EU ports and a €10bn export ban.

Natural gas prices in Europe edged lower as weather forecasts and currently stable supplies eased some concerns despite uncertainty over future exports from Russia, Bloomberg reported.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 5.1pc, with mild temperatures expected in the second half of this month and a flotilla of liquefied natural gas cargoes scheduled to arrive. Wind output is also high in parts of Europe.

Gas flows from Russia, steady for the time being, remain in focus, especially after President Vladimir Putin last week initiated rouble payments for the fuel, Bloomberg said.

Implications of that move are still being assessed by major European buyers, while a number of relatively small consumers have rejected the Russian demand, including Lithuania and Denmark.

Russia is prepared to cut gas supplies to Denmark if local buyer Orsted AS doesn't make its next payment in roubles, newspaper Borsen reported, citing Russia's ambassador to the country, Bloomberg said.

Blackrock Investment Group is predicting Europe's economy will face an energy shock from the war in Ukraine that dwarfs any impact on the US, according to a separate report from Bloomberg.

EU countries will likely spend above 9pc of their gross domestic product on energy this year, Blackrock researchers wrote in a report.

That's the highest share in 40 years, and more than double the projected level in the US, which is set to stay roughly in line with its long-run average. Two years ago, the figure for both economies was around 2pc.

The gap reflects the EU's dependence on energy imports from Russia, especially of natural gas. European prices of the fuel have soared, far out-pacing increases in the US, since the Ukraine crisis -- and sanctions imposed in response -- threatened the security of supplies.

"The impact of the energy shock will be greatest in Europe, and we see a risk of stagflation there," the Blackrock researchers wrote.

Europe’s economies are divided about how to hit Russia’s energy-fuelled war machine.

Some countries, such as Austria and Germany, oppose a ban on Russian energy imports because of their high dependence on gas, while smaller economies, including Ireland and Lithuania, are in favour of hitting Moscow where it hurts.

Additional European sanctions now under discussion aren't expected to target oil and gas.

The US, which has become a net exporter of both oil and natural gas in recent years, has said it will bar purchases of Russian crude.

The Blackrock team said US consumers and businesses will take a hit from higher energy prices, but that the overall economic impact will be much smaller than it was during the energy shock of the late 1970s.

Meanwhile, the website of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, went down on Wednesday after an apparent hack, according to Reuters.

Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg.