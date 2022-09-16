EU revises Irish inflation up to 9pc in August

The EU’s statistics agency has revised Irish inflation up slightly to 9pc in August, compared to August 2021.

In a flash estimate last month, Eurostat said prices rose by 8.9pc year on year.

However, it is one of the lowest inflation rates across the EU.

Average prices in the 27-member zone rose by 10.1pc in August, Eurostat said on Friday.

Inflation in the 19-country eurozone was 9.1pc, driven by price hikes across all products and services.

While energy made up the bulk of the increases, rising close to 40pc, food prices in the eurozone are now rising by double digits, and were up 10.2pc in August.

Food inflation was running at 8.8pc in Ireland in August.

Overall inflation was in double digits in August in15 countries, including Belgium (10.5pc), Spain (10.5pc), The Netherlands (13.7pc), Poland (14.8pc) and Hungary (18.6pc)..

It was above 20pc in Estonia (25.2pc), Latvia (21.4pc), and Lithuania (21.1pc).

The Central Statistics Office, which uses a slightly different basket of goods from the EU, says Irish prices rose 8.7pc in the year to August, easing from 9.1pc in June and July.

The slowdown was due to a slight reduction in petrol and diesel prices in the summer.

However, most experts predict inflation could hit double digits here before the end of the year, as announced energy hikes take effect.

The European Central Bank has begun to hike interest rates to offset spiking prices, increasing its main lending rates by a record 0.75pc last week.

The ECB’s chief economist and former Irish central bank governor Philip Lane hinted this week that future hikes may not be as severe, the closer the bank gets to its “terminal rate” - the end point on its hiking path.

Currently, markets expect rates to end up at around 2.25pc, but that could rise and fall depending on inflation.

The bank’s main lending rate is now at 1.25pc after its most recent increase.