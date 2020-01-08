EU market surpasses UK for Irish food and drink exports

The European Union last year accounted for 35pc of Irish food and drink exports, surpassing the UK for the first time ever.

The European Union last year accounted for 35pc of Irish food and drink exports, surpassing the UK for the first time ever.

The European Union last year accounted for 35pc of Irish food and drink exports, surpassing the UK for the first time ever.

Overall, exports reached €13bn in 2019, up 7pc on the prior year.

This is the highest level of exports in Bord Bia’s 25 year history.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, said it was a “watershed year” for the industry, “not only in the total value of exports achieved but also in the make up of their destination.”

The UK accounted for 34pc of exports, down 1pc on 2018, while the rest of the world accounted for 31pc, up 2p.

During the year beef exports to the UK fell by 7pc, with the UK beef market now worth €990m.

China, when combined with Hong Kong, now represents Ireland’s largest international market for beef, with a combined value of €58m across the two territories.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s dairy sector grew in value by 11pc to €4.4bn last year.

Reaching a value of €1.2bn, butter remained the category leader in 2019. This 13pc uplift in export value was achieved in the context of a decrease in European prices, as well as some stock forwarding in the United States in anticipation of the sectoral tariffs that came into effect in the latter half of last year.

Elsewhere, Irish alcohol exports increased by 8pc to €1.45bn in 2019.

Online Editors