EU agrees to year-long delay on €1bn housing and retrofitting schemes

The schemes are part of Ireland’s EU-funded pandemic recovery plan

The EU has said the Government can delay the delivery of hundreds of new homes and retrofitting loans by more than a year due to cost overruns and “technical” issues.

The two schemes are to be paid for by almost €1bn in EU pandemic grants, which were first approved in 2021.

No EU money has been requested or paid out, but the Department of Public Expenditure said the housing schemes are being paid for with public money, which will be recouped later from the EU.

In May, the Government applied for an extension to the housing and retrofitting schemes it outlined in its €1bn recovery and resilience plan, to be funded under the EU’s €750bn pandemic recovery fund.

The plan contains 16 investment projects, including a €164m upgrade of Cork’s rail line, a €142m project digitise the health system, a €27m work placement programme and a bog rewetting scheme.

The plan was originally submitted in May 2021 and approved in September that year.

In May this year, Ireland wrote to the Commission saying that a number of affordable housing schemes and a plan to guarantee residential retrofitting loans were no longer “totally achievable” within the original deadlines due to spiking inflation and complications with the guarantee scheme.

The European Commission said on Monday that the reasons put forward by the Government “justify” the delays and an estimated increase in the total cost of the plan.

The new plan amounts to almost €990m in grants – more than the €915m originally agreed – and must be approved by Ireland’s 26 EU partner countries before any money can be paid out.

The plan, which also commits the Government to undertaking a series of economic reforms, including on taxation, is forecast to lift Ireland’s gross domestic product (GDP) by up to 0.5pc by 2026 and employ up to 6,200 people.

Hundreds of homes were due to have been delivered in the first half of last year under several affordable housing schemes, but the Government said construction materials inflation, rising energy costs and supply chain challenges delayed many of the projects.

At least 100 homes on public lands were to have been made available last year to first-time buyers; 450 units were due to be offered to middle income earners in urban centres, including Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Galway; and a further 100 were to be sold to people on an equity support scheme.

The delivery of all 650 units in the schemes have been delayed until this autumn.

The low-cost residential retrofit loan scheme, which aims to encourage homeowners to invest in energy efficiency, has been delayed because of the last-minute involvement of the European Investment Fund, which means it has taken longer to get the scheme off the ground.

That deadline has also been moved to the third quarter of this year.

The Department of Public Expenditure has said that it expects to make a first payment request for just under €400m in grants by this summer.