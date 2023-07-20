ESW’s Tommy Kelly steps back from CEO role two years after sale

Tommy Kelly sold his remaining stake in e-commerce platform ESW to long-term shareholder Asendia in March 2021

ESW founder Tommy Kelly is stepping back from his chief executive role and will become co-chairman of the business, two years after finalising his sale of the digital platform.

Eric Eichmann will take over as chief executive of ESW – formerly eshopworld.

"The new leadership team brings together expertise in technology, marketing, and retail, along with an entrepreneurial and agile culture, and a strong commitment to driving sustainable growth at ESW," Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly stayed on as CEO after selling his remaining 49pc stake in the business in 2021, but his eventual exit from day-to-day management was expected.

He will now become co-chairman alongside Marc Pontet, CEO of Asendia, ESW’s owner.

Prior to joining ESW, Eric Eichmann was CEO of Spark Networks, a Nasdaq-listed global leader in online dating. Before that he was CEO of advertising firm Criteo.

In his new role, he will split his time between the US and ESW’s headquarters in Dublin.

New ESW chief executive Eric Eichmann

Mr Kelly founded ESW in 2010. It works with retailers across the world, such as Nike and Calvin Klein, to help them localise their websites for about 200 markets.

The technology helps brands handle everything from online ordering and buying to dealing with taxes and tariffs, delivery, returns, fraud protection and data security.

ESW owner Asendia is a joint venture between units of France’s La Poste and Switzerland’s La Poste Suisse. Asendia has been a shareholder since 2013 and had raised its stake in the business to 50.1pc in 2017 before eventually buying out the business in 2021.

The price was not disclosed but a valuation of at least €1bn is thought likely.

Now in his 60s, Mr Kelly has emerged as one of Ireland’s most dynamic technology entrepreneurs.

He established ESW a decade ago after leading TwoWay Vanguard, which was one of Ireland’s biggest transportation groups. He founded that business with his brother in 1998 and sold it in 2006 to Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex.

Since selling his stake in ESW he has made some significant investments: buying Sherry FitzGerald estate agents in a deal understood to be worth around €50m and leading a €21m funding round for Dublin-based IT security company CWSI, as well as leading a €17m investment in the Gym+Coffee lifestyle fashion brand.

