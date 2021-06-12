Estate agent DNG planning to expand into the broker market

DNG, one of the country’s biggest residential estate agents, says it intends to enter the broker market in the next 12 to 24 months to act as an intermediary between banks and homebuyers after sales so far this year topped 2019 levels.

The Dublin-headquartered firm also plans to open a dedicated commercial division this year to serve the capital, specialising in retail, industrial and offices.

The firm is principally a residential/new homes/development/valuation/advisory services agency dealing in limited commercial properties.

DNG’s CEO Keith Lowe said the agency’s sales in the six months up to June were stronger than in the corresponding periods in 2020 and 2019, despite limited new supply and the impact of the pandemic.

The firm is predicting residential property prices will be 5pc higher in 2021 compared to 2020, boosted by limited supply and pent-up demand.

Commenting on the general market, Mr Lowe said a lack of development finance for builders is a major barrier to entry for many builders and developers.

Without large scale investors like Reits and property investment funds, far fewer apartments would have been produced over recent years, driving up rents.

“There is an important place for Reits and investment funds in the market as without them a significant proportion of new home schemes simply would not be constructed,” he said.

DNG said it has a 15pc market share of the Irish residential market, 400 staff across its network, and has 3,654 properties currently listed on the property website myhome.ie and daft.ie.

In its latest financial results for the period up to to the end of 2019, turnover at DNG was €9.2m and profits after tax were €977,000. DNG opened two new Dublin offices (Castleknock and Donnybrook) in 2019 and restructured as a limited company during the period.

Mr Lowe said turnover in 2020 was down on the previous year, which will show up when financial results for next year are published. That was a result of the Covid pandemic, which led to major restrictions including lack of access to properties and uncertainty over house prices. DNG cut costs during the period but retained all of its staff.

DNG said its previous and continued investment in technology allowed it to operate very effectively during the most recent lockdown, even with branches still closed.

“Sales in the last six months have been ahead of the corresponding sale periods in the last two years as buyers become familiar with our technology and are happy to bid and purchase properties without physically viewing,” he said.

Buyers did get a chance to get in and see the homes between agreeing a purchase and actually closing the sale, he said.

Despite a busy first half of the year, Mr Lowe welcomed the recent government announcement allowing property viewings to recommence.