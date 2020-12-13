ESRI to issue warning over high unemployment

The number of people out of work is unlikely to have recovered to pre-Covid levels by the end of next year, Ireland's top economic thinktank is set to warn in a report this week.

According to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), the unemployment rate is still expected to be in double-digits by then.

"It will take some time for unemployment rates to fall to pre-Covid levels," said Kieran McQuinn, a research professor with the ESRI.

Ireland's unemployment rate was around 5pc before the Covid crisis hit and it hit a record high of 28pc in April due to lockdowns. More than 600,000 people were out of work at the height of the crisis.

However, the economy overall is likely to grow for 2020 - despite the pandemic, the ESRI report will say.

"It's likely the economy will register positive growth this year," said McQuinn. "The Irish economy has been very resilient. It went into Covid in a strong position - and so it's better placed that any other European country to come out of Covid."

"There should be a return to normal economic behaviour in the second half of the year - if all of the restrictions have been lifted. Ireland will have strong rates of growth when it comes out of Covid. The sectors that will bounce back the quickest are those that have been worst hit - such as hospitality, tourism and retail," said McQuinn.

The ESRI however is worried that house prices could surge next year.

"Our concern is that demand for housing will pick up quickly," said McQuinn.

"There's been a huge build up of savings [throughout the pandemic]. The issue is how this build-up of savings unwinds - and what people do with that money. Does some of that savings make its way into the housing market - and so lead to a big pick up in demand in the latter half of 2021? House prices and rent could start to pick up again quite sharply [if so]."

Across the world in markets as diverse as the UK, Russia and the Philippines, house prices have surged.

The ESRI has warned that the pandemic could have long-term impacts for retailers, hotels and restaurants.

"If the working-from-home situation becomes very entrenched, that could have quite a profound impact - it could see retailers and hospitality in city centres struggle and having to relocate," said McQuinn.

