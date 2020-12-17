ESRI says unemployment rise and housing squeeze expected next year

The economy will bounce back faster from the pandemic than the 2008 crisis – but next year will still see high unemployment and a potential worsening of the housing crisis, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Its Quarterly Economic Commentary for Winter 2020 backs analysis elsewhere that Ireland’s economy will grow this year, despite Covid-19, and accelerate in 2021.

The ESRI revised up its growth figures for next year, based on better-than-expected data this year and potential for a consumer spending boost from the glut of household savings built up while the economy was locked down.

Even with a vaccine on the way, researchers expect another six-week lockdown early next year following the easing of restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

Mass vaccination isn’t expected to deliver a return to economic normality until the second half of 2021 – with implications for jobs and housing delivery.

A report within the quarterly says the economic shock from the pandemic has been worse and swifter than the last big crash, but researchers also believe the bounce back will be faster, largely thanks to Government spending measures pumped directly into the hardest-hit households and firms this time around – a radical departure from 2008.

“While the global financial crisis in Ireland was characterised by years of austerity in which government expenditure was severely cut back, so far during the Covid-19 crisis the Government has implemented large spending increases,” it says.

Euro area finance ministers, led by Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe, yesterday agreed to keep spending next year to sustain the trend.

“The euro area will run a supportive budgetary policy throughout 2021 to see and to support our citizens through this very difficult period,” said Mr Donohoe.

Even so, the ESRI report shows the outlook for next year looks grim compared to the period before the pandemic struck.

They tip the number of unemployed to be 363,000 next year if there is a hard Brexit and only slightly less – 351,000 – if a deal is done. That is three times the number out of work last year, even if it is an improvement on 2020.

Other lingering scars from the pandemic will be on small businesses, where ESRI’s Professor Kieran McQuinn anticipates a rise in insolvencies as Covid supports are withdrawn, as well as housing supply.

Just 20,000 homes are expected to be completed next year. That is well below the 30,000 needed to keep up with population increase and not many more than this year.

Some of that is because sites face six more months of social distancing slowing construction, according to Conor O’Toole, ESRI senior research officer. However, he said the low number of commencements on sites at the moment also reflects developers’ nervousness about demand – or at least buyers’ capacity.

“Uncertainty can really affect the the future outlook,” he said. “The economic shock [of the pandemic] has fallen disproportionately on renters who might have been looking to buy and that will have implication.”

The ESRI expects the economy to grow 4.9pc next year, but just 1.5pc if there is no Brexit deal.

