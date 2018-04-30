Esri Ireland on track for 2020 vision following €1.6m expansion investment

Esri Ireland has invested €1.6m into the expansion of its operations and development of its service offerings in response to increasing customer demand.

The software firm, who specialise in the application of geographic information systems (GIS), is also seeing a shift in what their clients are looking for.

"The demand is primarily on the services side of things and this has driven the need for more people skilled in the geospatial area," director and country manager, Paul Synott told Independent.ie. "We are seeing more and more of how the implementation and the integration of our software into their own systems is required as customers undergo their own digital transformation."

Esri Ireland, part of the Esri Global Network, have worked with the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), for example, on bringing their weekly paper-based report for the industry through to a mobile app and web-based online interaction for their users. Between its offices in Dublin and Holywood in Co. Antrim, Esri Ireland employs 75 people, including software engineers, GIS consultants and developers, and sales and marketing professionals.

The recent investment has enabled the upgrade of its Dublin headquarters, the lease of new office space in Northern Ireland and increased headcount. In the last 12 months, the company has employed 25 new staff, has grown revenues by 13pc to €7.8m and has taken on 38 new customers.

"We set ourselves a target in late 2015 of becoming a €10m turnover business by 2020 and we are now on track to meet or even exceed that projection," said Synott. "We have the people, the knowledge, the skills and the expertise driving that growth."

Synott said that the company works with colleges and universities in Ireland to find the talent that they need, the graduates that know how to use their software.

They are also considering introducing a graduate programme that is widely used by Esri in the UK.

"Beyond that, however, we need people with the kind of skills and experience that know how to address that changing need from the customer, that software integration service, so that's a challenge," he said. "What we do have going for us, however, is that because of the brand, experienced people come knocking on the door."

Esri Ireland was placed sixth in the SME category at the 2018 Great Place to Work Awards. The refurb of the Dublin office is part of the company's mission to create the best environment for their employees. "In terms of the growth, space was an issue. We stripped it right back and redesigned it with the space for the headcount that we are aiming for," said Synott.

"The new office also encourages social interaction, a community of sorts." As part of tech enhancements to their product offering, Esri Ireland has also launched a secure end-to-end managed service for organisations’ GIS environments. "GIS managed services gives our customers access to the knowledge and expertise of our specialist team," said Synott.

"This service will allow organisations of all sizes to take advantage of the insights offered by GIS regardless of the scale of their in-house ICT function."

