Esken sells Stobart Air to Isle of Man-based Ettyl

Esken, the owner of Aer Lingus Regional operator Stobart Air, has sold the Dublin-based carrier to Isle of Man-based Ettyl.

The sale is subject to certain change of control and bank facility consents and is expected to be completed by early next month.

“Stobart Air is pleased that this transaction is now concluded and a new owner of the airline is in place. This transaction is a significant testament to, and endorsement of, the value Ettyl see in our airline, in our product, in the service we provide and importantly, in our people,” Stobart Air said in a statement.

“Under new ownership, the airline is now well positioned to embrace new opportunities as markets return and economies begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

Pre-Covid, Stobart Air operated over 900 flights weekly across 30 routes throughout Ireland, the UK and Western Europe.

The airline operates a fleet of 13 aircraft from Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Donegal airports in Ireland, as well as operating across 13 UK airports.

David Shearer, executive chairman of Esken, said: "I am pleased to be able to announce these transactions today which are in line with our stated strategy at the time of the successful capital raise in June 2020.”

“This has been a difficult and protracted process to conclude given the impact of the pandemic on air travel. Stobart Air remains a critical part of connectivity between Ireland and the United Kingdom and I am pleased that we have managed to secure the future of that business and its 480 staff under a new owner with ambitions to grow its network of routes.”

