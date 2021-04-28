ESB’s first major energy storage works get under way

Energy storage will be key to helping Ireland achieve ambitious green power targets, according to the chief executive of Fluence, an energy storage firm that’s a joint venture between Siemens and electricity systems giant AES.

Dr Marek Kubik was speaking as Fluence embarks on projects for the ESB in Dublin and Cork.

Those schemes at Inchicore and Aghada will provide storage that will be able to power 100,000 homes and businesses for a number of hours.

“Ireland – and the world – is now in its second electrification revolution,” said Mr Kubik. “The first was getting people connected to the grid – now it’s about electrifying transportation and decarbonising the electricity system. Energy storage is the next leap forward in terms of quality and reliability for the system.”

Ireland has a target of generating 70pc of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

According to Aurora Energy Research, Ireland has just 24MW of grid-connected battery-based energy storage in operation.

The projects being undertaken by Fluence for the ESB are the semi-State firm’s first major battery schemes.

Fluence said that previous battery storage systems in Ireland could deplete their stored power within 30 minutes.

Such short-duration assets are primarily tasked with providing corrections of supply and demand imbalances for seconds or minutes at a time – when a power station unexpectedly trips offline, for instance.

The ESB’s 38MW-hour system at Aghada and its 60MW-hour project at Inchicore provide for two hours of power.

“These longer-duration systems provide a greater contribution to security of supply and can replace many of the services historically rendered by fossil-fuel-powered generation assets, as well as providing the ability to shift more meaningful volumes of renewable energy from when it is generated to when it is needed,” according to Fluence.

In order to meet the 70pc green energy target, Ireland’s power grid will need periods of significantly higher than 70pc renewable penetration. That means renewables will on occasion, need to be providing almost all the country’s power.

Eirgrid, which manages Ireland’s electricity network, is looking at a target of more than 95pc capacity from renewables in the near term. That’s currently limited to 65pc, so battery storage can help meet the target.