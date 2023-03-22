ESB’s bumper profits create a hot potato for Government

THE massive profits generated by the ESB are a political hot potato for the government.

The 25pc increase in profits, to €847m in 2022, will not sit well with consumers who’ve been hit with soaring energy bills and are struggling with a cost of living crisis. And that anger is fed directly back to TDs.

The political wind has been blowing firmly against the utility companies and they’ll be under huge pressure in coming months if they try to push more price hikes or even fail to reduce the burden on consumers already grappling with galloping food price inflation and higher mortgage repayments.

After all, consumers are paying between 130pc and 230pc more now for their gas than they were in April 2021, and between 100pc and 175pc more for their electricity. That hurts families, and means they often face stark choices in how to juggle their incomes.

But Electric Ireland – the ESB’s consumer arm – says it made no profit last year as it handed back €55m to its customers. The ESB also points out that legally, it cannot cross-subsidise its businesses. That means the huge profits made in its generating arm – €774m last year compared to €184m in 2021 – can’t be transferred to its consumer arm, for instance.

But now the ESB is giving the Government a €327m dividend – up from the €126m it paid in respect of 2021.

Even if its unlikely to address the legal regime underpinning relations between the various parts of ESB, the dividend gives ministers significant financial firepower to provide further subsidies to families across the country over the course of next autumn and winter as their bills spike again after a summer lull. The credits given to households over the last number of months cost about €1.3bn.

So while politicians will rail against the ESB’s profits, the reality is the Government now has the means to ease the pain for consumers next winter – if it chooses.

Paul Stapleton, the chief financial officer of the ESB, also told the Irish Independent on Wednesday how consumers should not see a repeat of the kind of soaring price volatility they witnessed last autumn as global energy markets were thrown into turmoil.

Before the crisis, the wholesale price of gas was about 50p (57 cents) a therm. (The industry standard gas unit is priced in pounds sterling.) By last October, it had rocketed to £8 a therm – a 16-fold increase.

Ireland typically uses about two billion therms of gas a year. Before the energy crisis, that amounted to the equivalent of £1bn a year (€1.1bn). By last autumn, it was run-rate of £10bn, before wholesale gas prices softened again.

Power generation and utility firms including the ESB hedge their gas purchases on the wholesale market, buying in advance at different prices in an effort to flatten out any spikes in cost. While gas prices have eased considerably since the autumn – the price per therm was just under £1 today – it’s still double what it was two years ago.

“We are very conscious of the impact that the energy crisis is having on customers and the cost of living challenges that they’re facing,” Mr Stapleton said.

“We shouldn’t see a peak in retail prices that corresponds with the extraordinary peak in wholesale prices that we saw last year.

“The benefit of hedging is to smooth that out. I wouldn’t expect retail bills to spike in the same way wholesale bills did last autumn because it’s averaged out over time.”

So would Electric Ireland be in a position to forgo profits again this year to aid consumers?

“We’ll look at the situation each year on its merits,” Mr Stapleton said.

“Electric Ireland made no profit on the sale of electricity to residential customers last year. That’s not a position it could sustain indefinitely. But given the extraordinary circumstances that apply, it has done the very best it can to support customers.”

He said the cap on generating revenue being introduced by the government will also have a positive impact for consumers.

“The exceptional profits that you see in generation for last year, it certainly shouldn’t be at the same level this year, because that cap will have a significant impact."

Revenue above the cap will be collected and used by the Government to support customers.

“That’s an effective way of taking that extra profit from the generation side and giving it back to customers, which we can’t legally do internally, but that’s an alternative way of doing it,” Mr Stapleton said.

But he warned that the ultimate price that consumers pay this year for their energy will depend on what happens to wholesale gas prices.

They’ll be affected by factors from weather to geopolitical events. Should Russia’s war in Ukraine escalate, wholesale prices could soar again, for example.

Consumer will be hoping that their already stretched household budgets won’t be tested any further.