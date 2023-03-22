| 10.6°C Dublin

ESB’s bumper profits create a hot potato for Government

John Mulligan

State-owned power giant is handing the Exchequer a €327m dividend after hiking prices for households and small businesses

Geraldine Dolan of the Poppy Fields Cafe in Athlone, Co Westmeath, with an electricity bill for almost €10,000 last September. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon Expand

Geraldine Dolan of the Poppy Fields Cafe in Athlone, Co Westmeath, with an electricity bill for almost €10,000 last September. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon

THE massive profits generated by the ESB are a political hot potato for the government.

The 25pc increase in profits, to €847m in 2022, will not sit well with consumers who’ve been hit with soaring energy bills and are struggling with a cost of living crisis. And that anger is fed directly back to TDs.

