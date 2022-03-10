ESB to pay dividend to state on back of rising profits

State-owned ESB has booked a €679m pre-tax profit in 2021 as energy demand surged, announcing it will pay a €126m dividend to the Government.

The profit, before tax and exceptional items, marked an increase of €63m on 2020, ESB said in its financial statements for last year, published today.

The €126m dividend for 2021 is up from the €81m ESB paid in 2020, bringing dividends to the Irish Exchequer up to €1.2bn over the last 10 years.

Profit after exceptional items, interest and tax came in at €191m.

ESB invested €1.2bn in infrastructure last year, including in renewable generation.

The increase in profit reflects a higher energy margin in ESB’s Great Britain (GB) business, positive foreign exchange movements, increased electricity demand and the timing of tariff changes in the networks business.

But it reported losses in the GB supply business due to what ESB said was “a combination of significantly increased wholesale energy prices and the government-imposed price cap”.

In Ireland, the energy margins in ESB’s generation and supply businesses were broadly in line with 2020, it said.

“In the context of the significant volatility in the energy markets, ESB delivered a positive set of financial results in 2021,” said ESB’s chief financial officer Pat Fenlon.

“We delivered a profit after tax of €191m, dividends of €126m and capital investment of €1.2bn. In line with our 2040 Net Zero Strategy, which is aligned with the Irish Government’s Climate Action Plan, ESB continues to significantly invest in energy infrastructure to decarbonise electricity, improve resilience and empower customers. Delivering long term value for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and the wider economy continues to be a key focus for ESB.”

ESB’s said its utility supplier, Electric Ireland, "remains focused on delivering the best value possible for our customers and offering the lowest standard rate in the market for electricity”.