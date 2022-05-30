ESB to hire 1,000 people to accelerate net zero strategy

The ESB will hire 1,000 people over the next three years to accelerate its net zero strategy.

ESB is to recruit 1,000 people over the next three years to support the delivery of its net zero carbon emissions strategy.

The recruitment drive will target those with a range of technical and specialist skills, including finance, IT, HR, engineering and customer service.

The firm is also looking for qualified electricians, those with experience in offshore wind and renewables and data scientists.

The majority of the jobs will be located in Ireland.

As part of the expansion, ESB will hire more than 300 graduates, apprentices and trainees.

ESB Group currently employs approximately 8,000 people across its businesses, including ESB Networks, Electric Ireland, ESB International and Smart Energy Services.

ESB chief executive Paddy Hayes said the expansion marks the next step in the delivery of the net zero strategy.

“Today, we are making a call for talented and driven individuals to join us as we work together to make a difference by delivering a net zero energy future for the customers and communities we serve,” he said.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement.

“This is a critical time for Ireland’s energy landscape, as we work together to achieve the targets set out in the climate action plan,” he said.

“Together with the 8,000 people already employed at the organisation, these new recruits will play a key role in creating a clean energy future for us all.”