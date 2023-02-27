ESB in talks with Danish green energy company Orsted to revive wind farm projects

The ESB is in advanced negotiations with Danish green energy company Orsted to develop 5GW of offshore wind farm projects around the coast of Ireland.

The State-owned electricity company is understood to be in exclusive talks with the Copenhagen-based power producer to invest in a portfolio of seven offshore wind farms.

The discussions were first reported in the energy industry publication PeakLoad.

A deal with Orsted would be a major success for the ESB after losing its previous co-investment partner, Equinor, in 2021, setting back the company’s green strategy.

The ESB portfolio includes locations in Co Clare, Co Wexford, Co Waterford, east Co Cork and the Dublin-Wicklow coast. Those locations correspond to the project names Moneypoint One (400 MW), Moneypoint Two (1GW), Loch Garman (600 MW), Helvick Head (800MW), Celtic One (700MW), Celtic Two (800MW), and Sea Stacks (800MW).

The ESB registered companies in those names this month and is running websites for each one, stating that the utility intends to seek planning permission “at the appropriate time”.

The news comes as the Department of the Environment was forced to clarify a new policy to restrict the location of offshore wind farms, which it says will not affect projects currently in advanced stages of preparation.

Policy due to go to the Cabinet in the next few weeks would see offshore wind-farm development concentrated off the south and south-east coasts.

The department said the move to specify the regions where offshore wind projects should be located rather leave it to developers was in line with the recently passed Maritime Area Planning Act.

The ESB launched a sales process last year to bring a new co-investor on board after Norwegian firm Equinor abandoned a €2bn joint venture with the utility company. That partnership was intended to develop Moneypoint in Co Clare into a major green energy hub, but Equinor withdrew, citing planning delays.

Ireland’s green energy ambitions suffered another blow last September when Shell pulled out of two major projects of the Cork and Clare coasts. Shell also complained about planning frustrations.

Spokespersons for the ESB and Orsted declined to comment on the talks.

Orsted is the world’s largest operator of offshore wind farms. It has built more than 7GW of operating assets in the last decade, but to date has not been involved with any offshore wind in Ireland.

It owns a 327MW portfolio of operating onshore wind farms across Ireland and has a further 333MW either in development or in the pipeline, according to the company’s website.

It runs an Irish office in Cork with 90 employees and has so far invested €500m in Ireland.

Orsted had nearly €18bn in global revenue last year. Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Last week it issued €2bn in green bonds to finance new renewable energy projects as part of the company’s ambition to reach 50GW of installed capacity by 2030, the company said in a statement.