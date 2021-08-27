ESB buys UK energy retailer, So Energy

ESB has purchased UK energy supplier, So Energy, in a move to enhance its position in the UK retail market.

So Energy is a green energy provider.

ESB said the acquisition continues its commitment to delivering “clean, secure, and affordable energy to its customers.”

The merger of So Energy and ESB Energy (ESB’s UK retail brand) will result in a business serving more than 300,000 customers.

The London-headquartered company will continue to trade as So Energy, with ESB retaining 75pc of the new combined entity.

Marguerite Sayers, executive director, customer solutions at ESB, said the merger with So Energy is “another significant milestone in our UK business, while further enhancing our customer offering and growth potential.”

“So Energy’s customer centricity and commitment to a low-carbon future mirrors our strategy and it is our intention to build on that success,” Ms Sayers added.

So Energy was founded in 2015 by Simon Oscroft and Charlie Davies, both former Macquarie energy traders, as a disruptive challenger in the UK’s energy retail market.

The company uses in-house technology to provide customer solutions associated with the transition to a low-carbon future.

Simon Oscroft, CEO of So Energy, said: “This new, supercharged So Energy now has the backing and resources to become the next big green energy supplier in the UK.”

So Energy wanted a partner “that shared our values and vision to scale our business in a sustainable way and develop more industry leading net zero solutions for our customers."

“ESB’s resources, strong heritage and significant green energy investments - including their EV charging infrastructure and wind generation portfolio - will enable us to do this,” Mr Oscroft added.

The merger is expected to be completed in the coming months.