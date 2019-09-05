Ervia signs agreement with Norway’s Equinor on carbon emissions storage

State utility company Ervia has signed an agreement with Norway’s Equinor (formerly Statoil) to carry out research on the potential for Ireland to benefit from Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

CCS involves taking carbon emissions and storing them deep underground.

Equinor has already delivered a number of projects in this area over the past 20 years.

The agreement – a Memorandum of Understanding – details how Eriva will work with Equinor and the Norwegian Government's wider ‘Northern Lights’ project, which aims to drive CCS development across Europe.

If successful, this would see carbon emissions from Ireland’s electricity production and large industry captured and exported via ship to be permanently stored in Norway’s geological reserves in the North Sea.

Cathal Marley, interim CEO of Ervia, said: “This MOU is a key step forward in Ireland playing a role in developing the potential of CCS technology, which has been recognised by the European Commission and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as being critical to the achievement of climate targets.”

Currently gas is used in the production of about 50pc of electricity here. A move to 70pc renewable sources by 2030 is planned.

