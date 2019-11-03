Ergo: Commons speaker Bercow to bring order to Kildare

Bercow - who gave his last orders in the house on Thursday - will be speaking as the special guest of a County Kildare Chamber breakfast at the K-Club on Thursday, November 14, in what is being billed as an honest and frank account of his take on all things Boris and Brexit, DUP, May and Corbyn.

The promotional flier states that attendees can "hear from the one MP who couldn't air his views re Brexit... until now".

He will also touch on his unique style, which made him the highest-profile speaker of the house for many years.

There were reports in the British press last week that Bercow was being lined up for a stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, with fees of up to £1m (€1.2m) being mentioned. However, he has said the rumours were "utterly false".

The Kildare event is being 'underwritten' by the Naas-based Dooley Insurance Group, which is one of the biggest insurance brokers in the country, with more than 8,500 clients.

Chief executive Tim Dooley reports that for him, despite all the Brexit discussion, London is still very much open for business.

He expects it to remain so, as his business has seen a 100pc increase in placing liability insurance associated risks over the past three years in the Lloyd's of London insurance market.

Those hoping to see Bercow in person may be disappointed, however - Ergo understands that the Kildare event has sold out.

Insurance company RSA hires big guns to beat fraud

RSA Ireland, the insurance company, has partnered with BAE Systems, a UK-based defence, security and aerospace group, to adopt its NetReveal counter-fraud technology.

BAE's NetReveal technology pairs machine learning and analytics with data scientists to detect, investigate and prevent fraudulent claims. For RSA, this will specifically include utilising NetReveal's analytics for property and casualty claims.

RSA said the three-year commitment to adopt the NetReveal service showed its dedication to investing in technology which combats insurance fraud, protecting its customers and shareholders.

BAE said it was "thrilled" to be expanding its partnership with RSA to Ireland, which will help the two companies to develop new solutions for the advanced fraud market.

A disposable cup, which claims to be the world’s first easily recyclable and 100pc plastic-free coffee cup, was launched by Irish company Butterfly Cup at the prestigious One Young World Summit recently held in London. Speakers at the event included Richard Branson, Bob Geldof and JK Rowling.

The Laois-based company promotes its product as a sustainable solution for takeaway hot drinks. It claims that even if improperly disposed of in the countryside or in water, ‘Butterfly Cup Easy to Recycle’ biodegrades naturally.

