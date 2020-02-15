Ergo: BP's Bernard Looney hands Dubliner Delaney promotion

At the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland annual dinner were (from left) the society's CEO Shirley Coulter, host Dara Ó Briain, and the society's President Johanna Gill

The new boss of oil and gas giant BP, Kerryman Bernard Looney, announced he is promoting Dublin woman Emma Delaney as he spoke last week about how he is 'reinventing' the company.

The Trinity College graduate, a 'lifer' at the firm like her compatriot, having spent 25 years working there, will head the customers and products division, making her a driving force for new products and services it will offer in the future, in what seems to be a very influential role, shaping its greener future.

Some keen Ergo readers might recall we tipped her for a more senior divisional head role in November 2018. She had featured in these pages as an overseas 'one to watch' as far back as 2011.

Looney now has four women in his top team and began a talk last week by mentioning his mother's belief in education, and later referring to a woman he chose not to name who had influenced some of his thinking.

Ergo wonders whether the Kerryman, who was a protegé of former top BP men John Browne and the late Peter Sutherland, sees Delaney as a potential successor to himself in years to come. You read it here first.

Her impressive CV has seen her work not only in the tough Iraq role, but also as regional president for West Africa, a CFO, a marketeer and in a CSR role.

As if they aren't enough Irish influences, joining Looney briefly on stage last week was Belfast man Nick Boyle, founder of solar power firm Lightsource BP, which BP has backed to the tune of $200m (€184m).

- MORE than 1,300 property and construction professionals gathered for the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland annual dinner last week at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge. No surprise that the shape of a new government — and the potential knock-on effects on the sector of the election — was a hot topic. SCSI president Johanna Gill expressed the hope the new government “in whatever form it might take” would learn the lessons of the last 10 years. Dara Ó Briain was on hand to provide comic relief to the somewhat nervy bunch.

Meaty topics for McDonald's and Dawn Meats debate

McDonald’s and Dawn Meats are bringing their annual Agri-Food Debate north of the Border for the first time on February 26 and 27, recognising the need for all-island dialogue when it comes to farming.

Some of the biggest names in Irish business will be moderating, judging and hearing the views of the next generation, including HSBC, Ibec, Bank of Ireland, Kerry Group, AIB and EY.

Bord Bia’s Tara McCarthy will chair the final, Queen’s hosting debaters from UCD, UL, Dundalk IT, Waterford IT and Cafre.

There are plenty of meaty discussions including gender inequality in the agri-food industry, vegan climate solutions and the risks of intensive production of protein, culminating in a discussion entitled ‘Global free trade, not subsidies, will deliver a sustainable future for European agriculture’.

Sunday Indo Business