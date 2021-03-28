| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Entrepreneurs of the western coast fear the worst of a summer with no holidaymakers

If travel restrictions are not lifted by summer, many thriving businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way will go to the wall

Catriona and Kevin Considine at Moher Cottage. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand
Sligo Oyster Experience with Aisling Kelly © Anita Murphy 2020 Expand
Bernadette Benagh at The Design Lodge in Lahinch Expand
Kinsale Expand
Paul Diver of the Sandhouse Hotel Expand
Caitríona Considine at Moher Cottage Expand

Close

Catriona and Kevin Considine at Moher Cottage. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Catriona and Kevin Considine at Moher Cottage. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Sligo Oyster Experience with Aisling Kelly © Anita Murphy 2020

Sligo Oyster Experience with Aisling Kelly © Anita Murphy 2020

Bernadette Benagh at The Design Lodge in Lahinch

Bernadette Benagh at The Design Lodge in Lahinch

Kinsale

Kinsale

Paul Diver of the Sandhouse Hotel

Paul Diver of the Sandhouse Hotel

Caitríona Considine at Moher Cottage

Caitríona Considine at Moher Cottage

/

Catriona and Kevin Considine at Moher Cottage. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Gabrielle Monaghan

Caitríona Considine spent years as a corporate high-flier in Dublin, working at the Irish Stock Exchange, the Irish Medicines Board and the Irish Wind Energy Association.

After meeting husband Kevin – whose family have owned Considine’s Bar outside Liscannor, Co Clare, since 1868 – she eventually grew weary of commuting to Dublin and decided to create a job of her own in North Clare.

She and Kevin transformed an old stone cowshed across from the family pub into Moher Cottage, a gift shop and café selling homemade fudge and Irish-made gifts such as prints, handmade soaps, candles, ceramics and photography.

Most Watched

Privacy