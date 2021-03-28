Entrepreneurs of the western coast fear the worst of a summer with no holidaymakers

Caitríona Considine spent years as a corporate high-flier in Dublin, working at the Irish Stock Exchange, the Irish Medicines Board and the Irish Wind Energy Association.

After meeting husband Kevin – whose family have owned Considine’s Bar outside Liscannor, Co Clare, since 1868 – she eventually grew weary of commuting to Dublin and decided to create a job of her own in North Clare.

She and Kevin transformed an old stone cowshed across from the family pub into Moher Cottage, a gift shop and café selling homemade fudge and Irish-made gifts such as prints, handmade soaps, candles, ceramics and photography.

Moher Cottage opened for business four years ago. By 2019, its gifts and coffee – plus its rear terrace, overlooking Liscannor Bay and Lahinch Beach – proved a hit with many of the 1.6m tourists who passed by Moher Cottage en route to the cliffs, Ireland’s most popular natural attraction.

Then came Covid. After level 5 restrictions were re-imposed in December, Caitríona could have opened to sell takeaway coffee to people living within 5km of Moher Cottage. But this rural part of the Banner County is too sparsely populated to sustain such a takeaway business.

Instead, she decided to distract herself from news of slow vaccination roll-outs and uncertainty over the reopening of the economy, by walking her golden retriever on the 2.4km stretch of road up the 700ft-high cliffs – and by packing up online gift orders.

“To be viable in North Clare we need the country to be open for businesses, we need Irish people to come and visit us – and we need the weather gods to be nice,” she says.

“I’m hoping we have another summer where Irish people can travel in the way they did last year. If we don’t get a proper run at a summer season, there would be a lot of people in trouble in North Clare.

“We’re all nervous about the pace of reopening and how it can be done – and the vaccination roll-out is frustrating to watch as a business owner.

"I’ve been more anxious over the last couple of weeks because the politicians seem to have gone into hiding and left it to Nphet to communicate. I don’t know if the powers-that-be in Dublin get it, but a lot of business owners are finding it hard.”

The Wild Atlantic Way – the 2,500km touring route that runs from Kinsale to Donegal – was first launched as a brand in 2014 as a way of boosting tourism in coastal communities still bearing the scars of a recession.

Its businesses enjoyed a relative mini-boom last summer, when domestic consumers – compelled to holiday at home amid the pandemic – flocked en masse to the West.

But many customer-facing businesses in these towns and villages – from boutiques and restaurants to cafés, gift shops and hotels – are fearful that, this year, the summer season that typically sustains them year-round will be cut short.

With Covid-19 infection rates increasing and with just 3.5pc of the population fully vaccinated, the reopening of the economy looks set to remain far-off prospect until well into the summer.

This week’s official government announcement on restrictions is unlikely to substantively ease Europe’s most severe lockdown.

Professor Sam McConkey, the infectious diseases specialist, has said that the domestic tourism industry would struggle just to survive if case numbers don’t fall enough to allow people to travel throughout Ireland.

But he doesn’t expect to the majority of the county to be vaccinated until between September and November.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, has said public health advice against non-essential travel may stay in place – at least until the end of June.

On Monday last he said he hoped “we would have a summer very much like last summer, with lots of society open and the majority of sectors open and people having largely normal day-to-day life.

"But,” he added, “that’s contingent on what happens over the next couple of months.”

Pressure is already mounting from many sectors for guidance on when businesses may be able to reopen.

On Monday last, the Restaurants Association of Ireland said it would step up its lobbying campaign for the Government to publish a reopening plan for restaurants, hospitality and tourism businesses.

They also warned that half of the country’s restaurants face permanent closure.

While coastal self-catering accommodation is already up to 90pc booked for July and August, according to the Irish Self-Catering Federation, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has expressed alarm after its latest survey showed bookings for hotels and guesthouses stand at just 22pc for July and 20pc for August.

They joined the clamour calling on the Government for clarity on reopening.

Retail Excellence, meanwhile, last week called for the immediate reintroduction of click-and-collect services to “provide a much-needed lifeline for businesses, particularly SMEs, who are in dire need of assistance” and a defined timeline for the reopening of the industry.

In the seaside town of Lahinch, Bernadette Benagh runs the Design Lodge boutique, and her husband Henry runs its neighbouring sister shop Design Lodge Too.

They set up an online store after click-and-collect was restricted, and are counting on Irish tourists – especially golfers and holiday-home owners – being allowed to visit Lahinch from early summer to purchase the shops’ spring/summer collections.

“We have lot of loyal followers who are Irish and who have holiday homes here,” Bernadette Benagh says.

“Last summer, once the Irish started having holidays, we did better than we’d thought and there was a lot of goodwill,” she says.

“This year is different – because we don’t know when we can open, and we’ve already done all our buying.”

Henry Benagh says business costs are already increasing for local fashion retailers, because factories want to be paid now for stock, the Vat rate on clothes is returning to 23pc (after a temporary reduction to 21pc), and because Clare Co Council has again started charging commercial rates.

“This lockdown is strangling businesses,” he says.

Paul Diver of the Sandhouse Hotel, which overlooks Rossnowlagh Beach in south Donegal, is frustrated at the lack of certainty over when the Government will let hotels open.

“July and August are critical for hotels in rural Ireland,” says Diver, who is also chairperson of the Donegal branch of the IHF.

“It would be a disaster if we didn’t get all of July and August in Donegal – there would be huge job losses and many businesses would close.

“Those two months were fantastic last year along the whole Wild Atlantic Way.

"We had a huge amount of people from Cork, Kerry and Clare coming up to Donegal, and a huge amount of Dublin people who had never been to Donegal before.

“We are taking bookings for June, with the caveat that we might not be open. But June isn’t looking good.

"We have customers from Northern Ireland and from the US calling us and saying they’re fully vaccinated. They don’t understand that the uncertainty around reopening doesn’t lie with the hotel itself – but that it’s a government decision.”

Positioned at the other end of the Wild Atlantic Way, Kinsale is accustomed to its businesses coming together to defeat adversity.

In the 1970s, a group of enterprising restaurateurs and hoteliers set up the Good Food Circle to pitch the west Cork town as the gourmet capital of Ireland.

When Covid threatened the local economy, Kinsale became one of the first towns in Ireland to introduce on-street dining, pedestrianised streets, and free parking for the summer months, as part of the Kinsale Comeback Campaign.

Liam Edwards, whose father Jim Edwards set up the eponymous gastropub and restaurant 50 years ago, wants the Government to outline what proportion of the population will have to be vaccinated, and what the case numbers would have to be before hospitality can reopen.

“My biggest hope is to get the summer again this year,” he says. “We were very fearful this time last year about how the summer would go without overseas visitors. But the staycations were a huge success.”

Edwards is fearful that there will be post-Covid casualties, in the restaurant trade and in Kinsale as a whole.

“A lot of us have deferred repayments on loans and warehoused Vat. Restaurants were closing anyway before Covid, because of the costs of running a restaurant and Brexit too.

"What if every Irish person wants to go abroad as soon as they are vaccinated and there are no Irish visitors to sustain our business?”

In Sligo town, Aisling Kelly is more sanguine about prospects for a summer trade. She runs WB’s Coffee House in her late father’s former pub.

The café usually has an oyster bar, stocked by her husband’s oyster farm on the shores of Sligo Bay, but since level 5 restrictions returned she’s just serving takeaway coffee. Her Sligo Oyster Experience tours are also on hold.

“Last year it felt a lot harder to open the coffee house, because we were terrified of customers not feeling safe – but because we stayed open as a takeaway, we’re going to be ready whenever we’re allowed to fully reopen,” Kelly says.

“It’s a pandemic, so we’re not going to get an exact rulebook on when we can reopen, especially with these new variants. And the public will want to feel safe, so consumer confidence needs to be there as well.

“When you run a business in rural Ireland, you’re always thinking about adaptability.

"Think back to the day when the local pub also had a shop and was also the local undertaker, you understand that the history of rural Ireland is all about adaptability.”