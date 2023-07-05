Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney says company tax breaks may be on cards in next budget

Tax breaks for firms may be on the cards in the next budget, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has said, promising to make a “very strong case” for measures to keep Ireland “competitive”.

He told reporters on Wednesday that an overhaul of the system of research and development tax credits was “part of the budget consideration” but said it was too early to make any commitments.

He said he would also be making “budget asks” for investment in decarbonisation and digitalisation.

A new 15pc minimum effective tax rate for firms, agreed at a global and EU level, is due to come into force next year.

“We will, of course, focus on the offering that Ireland has, which keeps us competitive, and that of course means supports, and tax is part of that, but in a very transparent way, within the rules and the international agreements that we are part of,” he said at an event in IDA Ireland’s Dublin office.

“We are looking to do strategic things with tax, if we can. And, of course, we are looking to ensure that we get the resources we need, from an expenditure point of view, to be able to do strategic things, too, in terms of land banks, in terms of regional locations for development, in terms of land and buildings and infrastructure.

“And, of course, making sure that our team in the IDA has the resources they need to be able to aggressively and proactively compete around the world for new business.

“We’ll be making a very strong case.”

This week Finance Minister Michael McGrath outlined a budget package worth €6.4bn, including €5.2bn in extra spending and a €1.1bn tax package.

It will come alongside a €4bn package of one-off measures. But the Government admitted that the core package will breach its 5pc limit on spending growth.

Mr Coveney said the rule was designed when Ireland was in a “very different economic environment” with much lower inflation.

He made the comments at the launch of IDA Ireland’s mid-year results.

The State’s inward investment agency said it has approved 139 investments by foreign firms in the first six months of 2023 that have the potential to add more than 12,000 jobs.

That is a slowdown on the 18,000 that were created in the same period last year, which Mr Coveney said was an “exceptional” year.

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said the agency was “confident” that it would create more jobs than are lost by the end of the year.

He said the 12,000 figure was “on par with what we’ve achieved in the last five or six years”.

Mr Coveney said it was a strong result given the global economic slowdown, particularly in the tech sector, the ongoing war in Ukraine and higher inflation.

“This is a dynamic situation,” Mr Coveney said. “Companies reduce headcount, others increase [it]. But certainly the 12,000 jobs so far this year is significantly more than the number that have potentially been lost, and isn’t actually that hugely different to what we’ve seen in previous years.”

He said the Department of Enterprise had received a similar number of work visa applications as last year, indicating a strong demand for workers from companies here, despite what he admitted were “infrastructure deficits”, including on housing.

He said the Government hoped to deliver “in and around” 30,000 houses this year and a similar number next year.