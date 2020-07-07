Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Competitive Start Fund’ opens to applications

Enterprise Ireland’s Competitive Start Fund (CSF) will open to applications for two competitions today.

Each of the two €1m funds being launched will provide a successful business applicant up to €50,000 in equity funding.

The two CSFs will approve up to 40 investments.

The ‘All Sector’ CSF and ‘Women Entrepreneurs’ CFS competitions are part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy for increasing the number of diverse High Potential Start-Up companies (HPSUs) that have the qualities to achieve key commercial and technical milestones, including evaluating overseas market opportunities, building prototypes, developing market entry plans and securing third party investment, according to a statement from Enterprise Ireland.

Those applying for funding must be active in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors.

In addition, applications are invited from eligible companies that offer services or solutions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by climate action.

Manager of Enterprise Ireland’s HPSU division, Jennifer Melia said: “In an increasingly difficult business environment, the provision of Enterprise Ireland’s funding and advisory supports for manufacturing and internationally traded services sectors has never been more important to enable companies to innovate and pivot, in order to survive and progress as we navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Both funds will close to applicants on August 18.

