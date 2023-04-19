Enterprise Ireland-backed firms saw exports rise to record €32bn last year

Companies backed by state agency Enterprise Ireland saw their highest ever export growth last year, with sales up 19pc to €32.1bn.

Exports to the now-20 member eurozone – Croatia officially joined in January – grew the fastest, up 28pc to €7.9bn, according to new figures published by Enterprise Ireland ahead of an event on Wednesday.

But despite Brexit, the UK is still the largest market for Enterprise Ireland-backed firms.

They grew their exports to the UK by 13pc last year to €9.2bn. The UK accounts for a third of exports by Enterprise Ireland-backed companies.

Exports to North America increased by 13pc to €5.5bn, making up 17pc of all exports by Enterprise Ireland-backed companies.

Food and ‘sustainability’ exports increasing by almost a quarter last year, with tech and services exports up 18pc and industrial and life sciences increasing by 14pc.

“Irish business faced another challenging year in 2022, with energy costs, inflation and supply chain disruption impacting the trading environment,” said Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.

“However, with a record €32bn in export sales, Irish business has demonstrated its ability to absorb global economic disruption and continue to compete and win in international markets.”

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said the record increase in exports was influenced by inflation in certain sectors, most notably in the dairy industry but said the continued strength of sales was down to “Ireland’s hard-won reputation for quality, service and innovation”.

“These are significant exports results and reflect the incredible innovation and ambition of the Irish enterprise sector,” Mr Clancy said.

Domestic and export sales by companies supported by Enterprise Ireland were worth a total €62.3bn in 2022.

Food accounted for 50pc of total exports, with dairy, beverage and food exports increasing by 28pc to €9.312bn.

The figures mirror record exports in the wider Irish economy last year, with goods exports reaching €208bn, a boost of more than 26pc on 2021. The EU and US are Ireland’s largest goods export markets.