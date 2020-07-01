Engineers expect more State work

The new president of Engineers Ireland, OPW executive chairman Maurice Buckley, says the Government's plans for housing, transport and energy represent an exceptional opportunity for engineering firms.

"The new Programme for Government is a clarion call for engineering solutions from start to finish," Mr Buckley said at his inauguration as the 128th president of Engineers Ireland. It represents 25,000 engineers nationwide. Its AGM was held virtually because of Covid-19 risks.

Since joining the Office of Public Works in 2017, Mr Buckley has directed capital investment and maintenance programmes to improve Ireland's flood defences and public buildings.

Mr Buckley previously was chief executive of the National Standards Authority of Ireland and a Munich-based strategist for Boston Consulting.

He said engineers should expect more opportunities because of "the high level of capital investment already planned in Project Ireland 2040 and the National Development Plan".

"The policy changes foreseen in transport, housing, building retrofit, energy, broadband and communications, and in regionalisation are all changes that require engineers and sustainable engineering solutions.

"Engineers Ireland and our community will be the conduit through which that work can be done," he said.

Nearly two in five new members of Engineering Ireland last year were immigrants. This followed the Government's April 2019 decision to extend 'critical skills' work visas for non-European Economic Area nationals to engineers.

Irish Independent