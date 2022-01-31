Engage XR expects revenue increase of almost 70pc for 2021

Engage XR – formerly VR Education – says it expects to report revenue of €2.4m in respect of last year, a 68pc increase on 2020.

Engage XR develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn.

Demand for remote working and events, as well as remote learning tools has exploded during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Revenue generated by its Engage platform is up 200pc year-on-year to €1.8m, according to a trading update from the group.

Engage now accounts for more than 75pc of the company’s revenue, in line with the group’s medium-term outlook. Its Engage Enterprise and Education active clients up 34pc year-on-year to 139.

The company says its gross margin increased 7pc in 2021 to 79pc.

During the year 3M, BMW Motorsport, Abbott Group, and the US Department of State all became clients of Engage XR.

The company says it has closed “multiple” six figure deals for services provided via Engage in 2021 and has a “strong” pipeline for this year.

At the end of 2021, Engage XR had a cash balance of €7.8m, with net monthly cash burn of approximately €300,000.

“2021 has shown that we have, in Engage, a platform which clients are willing to invest time and money in,” David Whelan, CEO of Engage XR, said.

“The next evolution of Engage is very exciting with the launch later this year of our business-focused metaverse, codenamed “Oasis”,” he added.

In June last year, the group raised a further €9m in an oversubscribed placing to capitalise on the “strong momentum” of its Engage platform. The investment came from existing and new institutional investors.

The proceeds are being deployed in increasing the group’s sales and marketing functions.

Meanwhile, non-executive director Frank Poore has resigned from the board with immediate effect “to focus on his other business interests.” Mr Poore was appointed to the board last October.

Founded by David and Sandra Whelan in 2014, Engage XR raised £6m when it listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges in 2018.