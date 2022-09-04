Energy crisis promises to takes the shine out of Christmas shopping

Irish streets could be darker and more dreary this year in the run in to Christmas as businesses struggle to cope with a growing energy crisis.

Business owners described how energy bills had doubled or even trebled, and outlined an array of contingency plans.

Retailers told the Sunday Independent they feared being put out of business if energy costs are not capped soon.

Leaving the lights off in shop windows after closing time was just one of the measures retailers may adopt – but they would do everything not to shorten opening hours, according to Retail Excellence Ireland managing director Duncan Graham.

“Keeping the lights on in windows after the shop is closed is something a lot of stores will move away from. The streets will certainly look a lot darker in the run up to Christmas.”

He fears that retailers struggling with tight margins and the aftermath of Covid may find the energy crisis fatal.

“This could result in some closures of stores that were teetering on the brink during Covid. I’m getting a lot of queries now in from retailers. It has been building all summer – and it’s now reaching a crescendo,” he said.

Manufacturers are concerned about energy price hikes – but they also fear the potential for winter blackouts, which would interfere with production.

Wavin Ireland country director Michael O’Donohoe said he planned to push production at its Balbriggan plant as high as possible in September – to build up stock in case of further rising costs or outages.

And in Monaghan, Combilift managing director Martin McVicar said he had bought two diesel generators, with a third one under negotiation – each costing €100,000 – because of potential outages.