Energy company EI-H2 planning to build green hydrogen facility in Cork

Pearse Flynn (on right), Minister Coveney, and CEO of EI-H2 Tom Lynch.

Energy company EI-H2 is planning to build a “green” hydrogen facility in Cork.

The newly formed company intends to seek planning permission for a 50MegaWatt electrolysis plant in Aghada.

Over 85 full-time direct and indirect jobs will be created as the site develops and EI-H2 Aghada hopes to be operational before the end of 2023.

The cost of construction and connection to the electricity grid is expected to be in the region of €120m.

The company said that the site, when up and running, will remove 63,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually from Irish industry and power generation.

EI-H2 will operate by taking surplus electrical current from windfarms and create hydrogen, this will then be used to help decarbonise industry in the local area.

The green hydrogen produced at the plant can be safely added to existing natural gas supplies, helping high volume energy producers to reduce their carbon emissions.

The proposed site in Cork has been selected because of its proximity to an existing triangle of energy generation, including power generating stations, heavy industry and an oil refinery.

EI-H2 is owned by Cork businessman Pearse Flynn.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Flynn said: “The production of hydrogen from excess wind capacity will play a significant role in Ireland’s decarbonisation.”

“There inevitably will be ‘curtailed’ energy that will go to waste unless we find ways of using it. EI-H2 is planning the production of safe and environmentally-sound green hydrogen that will allow industry to decarbonise.”

This initiative from EI-H2 will create and sustain local jobs, “and go a long way towards helping Ireland meet its international obligations on climate change,” Mr Flynn added.

Tom Lynch, who has a long track record in the energy sector both in Ireland and overseas, has been appointed CEO of EI-H2.

The company will shortly begin an intensive round of pre-planning discussions with Cork County Council, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and other interested parties ahead of the formal lodging of planning permission later this year.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said he wished Mr Flynn and the team at EI-H2 “every success as they develop this, and other projects, in this space in the years to come.”