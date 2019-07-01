Energia to invest €3bn in renewable energy sector

Energia is investing €3bn in Irish renewable energy over the next five years, creating 200 direct jobs in the process.

An estimated 3,000 to 5,000 construction jobs will be created over the duration of the programme.

Energia’s investment programme will be implemented across a range of major renewable energy projects including onshore and offshore wind farms, solar power, hydrogen fuel generation, bio-energy facilities and the smart grid.

The company anticipates that this new investment, which is supported by Energia Group’s owners, the global infrastructure investment group I Squared Capital, will add up to 1.5 Gigawatts (1,500 Megawatts) of renewable generation to the grid over the five year programme.

The announcement was made by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton, together with Energia Group CEO Ian Thom, as the company opened its new Irish headquarters at Blanchardstown in Dublin.

“To date we have invested over €1bn in the Irish energy market, driving developments to meet the needs of a high performance economy and society, north and south,” Mr Thom said.

“Our decision to invest over €3bn in renewable technology and energy infrastructure in the coming years is a clear signal of our intent to build on our continuous commitment to Irish communities, the economy and the sustainability of Ireland’s energy supply while contributing decisively to decarbonisation and the protection of our domestic and global environment.”

