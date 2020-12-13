Employers pay back tax for TWSS staff after Revenue clarification

A number of employers have agreed to pay the tax their employees now owe due to availing of Government Covid support schemes, after being told by Revenue that benefit-in-kind (BIK) rules will not apply to the extra payment.

Thousands of workers who were placed on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) now face tax bills of potentially thousands of euro, which could come as a "major shock" to some, according to Taxback.com. The total bill is likely to exceed €1bn.

The tax consultancy firm told the Sunday Independent it was aware of some employers that had already agreed to pay the bill on behalf of employees and that the Revenue clarification about BIK had been welcomed.

But the move had also put pressure on other employers which had been left fielding questions from staff as to why they can't pick up the tab on the tax liability, it said. During its operation, over 664,000 employees were paid by the TWSS, and depending on earnings, many of them will face a tax bill as a result of the payment. Revenue has said this tax bill can be paid by way of reduced tax credits over four years. Although a large number of high-profile well-capitalised firms did avail of the TWSS, many firms who availed of it were those hardest hit by the pandemic and now least likely to be able to afford to shoulder employee tax bills. from anxious employers who now feel obliged to make the payments, but who do not have the financial capacity to do so, it said. Marian Ryan, Taxback.com's consumer tax manager welcomed Revenue's clarification on BIK rules. "However, in the last few weeks we have spoken to a myriad of employers who are simply not in a financial position to do this - many are yet to return to profitability having suffered losses over the course of the year. They are concerned that employees may be under the impression that they are obliged to cover these bills - when in fact, they are not." Taxback "had hoped that the government would have scrapped the imposition of this tax altogether. But there doesn't appear to be any plans to do this", she said.