Employers pay back tax for TWSS staff after Revenue clarification

Revenue issued a clarification about benefit-in-kind. Stock photo Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

A number of employers have agreed to pay the tax their employees now owe due to availing of Government Covid support schemes, after being told by Revenue that benefit-in-kind (BIK) rules will not apply to the extra payment.

Thousands of workers who were placed on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) now face tax bills of potentially thousands of euro, which could come as a "major shock" to some, according to Taxback.com. The total bill is likely to exceed €1bn.

The tax consultancy firm told the Sunday Independent it was aware of some employers that had already agreed to pay the bill on behalf of employees and that the Revenue clarification about BIK had been welcomed.

