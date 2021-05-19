EML Payments tight-lipped on probe by regulator into Irish subsidiary

Trading in EML Payments shares remained suspended in Sydney on Tuesday pending more details about a probe by the Irish Central Bank into Irish subsidiary Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

The Central Bank of Ireland notified EML of “significant regulatory concerns” on May 14, the Australian company said in a notice to the market earlier this week.

The company has not said what the Central Bank’s concerns relate to.

EML is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), and is subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and related laws.

In a statement yesterday, EML said that while trading of its shares is currently halted “consistent with our continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules, unfortunately, we are not presently able to comment beyond the content of the ASX announcement we released [Monday].”

“When we are in a position to provide more information, we will do so via the ASX announcements platform and the information will be publicly available at that time,” a spokesperson for EML added.

The halt in trading will remain in place until EML releases another statement on the matter or the commencement of trading on May 19.

EML bought Noel and Valerie Moran’s PFS last year in a €171m deal, a figure reduced from a higher pre-Covid offer, but with a further earn-out of €60m possible under the terms of the sale.

The Irish business was founded in 2008 and provides online payment and banking-as-a-service software to clients in more than two dozen countries.

Before Monday’s share trading halt, PFS was already known to be one of a number of companies being investigated by the UK’s Payment Systems Regulator in relation to possible anticompetitive behaviour in the market there.

The UK regulator said in March that it had provisionally found the Irish company and four rivals including Mastercard engaged in anti-competitive behaviour in relation to the supply of prepaid cards used by local authorities to distribute welfare payments. PFS was hit with a £1m fine for its role.

The UK regulator is investigating whether the companies infringed competition law by agreeing not to compete for each other’s clients. It is not clear there is a link between the UK situation and the Irish regulator’s concerns.