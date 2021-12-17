EML faces class action in Australia as Prepaid Financial Services saga takes another twist

EML Payments says it will “vigorously defend” its handling of the Central Bank of Ireland’s probe into its Irish arm after Australian law firm Shine launched a so-called class action lawsuit on behalf of the company’s own shareholders.

Shares in EML fell sharply on Friday in Sydney after Shine said it had filed papers seeking compensation on behalf of shareholders who suffered losses after acquiring EML shares before the company announced on May 19 this year that it was subject to a Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) investigation in relation to Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

PFS is an Irish prepaid cards business which EML acquired from founders Noel and Valerie Moran earlier in the spring.

The Central Bank had raised concerns in relation to the the Irish subsidiary’s anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing, risk and control frameworks and governance. The initial news in May sent EML shares down by close to 50pc after a two-day trading halt. Last month an update suggesting the worst could be behind the company sparked a 31pc share price rise.

Now potentially thousands of shareholders could join Shine’s ‘no foal, no fee’ style legal case. Shine Lawyers is itself stock market listed and has said investors who acquired EML shares between 19 December 2020 and 18 May 2021 may be eligible to join the class action. Class action law suits are not allowed in Ireland but are permitted in Australia where multiple similar claims can be coordinated into a single case. Shine said shareholders who join the action will not be liable for costs in the event the case fails, but will potentially share compensation if it succeeds.

The crux of the action appears to be the time lag between May 13 when EML has said it was alerted to the Irish Central Bank’s concerns and May 19 when the stock market was notified. EML shares fell 45pc the day the market learned about the probe.

Shine is seeking compensation alleging that EML’s conduct and subsequent market announcement resulted in a fall in share price, causing shareholders to suffer financial loss. They say EML’s conduct was misleading and deceptive and breached so-called continuous disclosure obligations regarding potential non-compliance with relevant Irish and European regulations.

In response, EML said it considers that it complied with reporting obligations at all times, denies any liability and said it will defend the proceedings.

Shares in the Australian company fell almost 7pc on Friday and have fluctuated, sometimes wildly, over the past six months on news related to the Irish investigation.

EML has taken a one-off charge of AU$11.5m (€7.3m) in respect of the CBI probe including provisions for remediation, advisory services, and for potential fines, the company said at its November annual general meeting.

Law firm Arthur Cox and professional services group PwC have also been hire for work in relation to the investigation.

PFS was sold to EML last year for an upfront enterprise value of €155m – less than an initial pre-Covid offer. A potential €65m of additional performance-based earn-out for the previous owners was contingent on PFS achieving targets for three years from 2021.