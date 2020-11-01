| 10.3°C Dublin

Emirates to outsource jobs at Dublin Airport

Emirates&rsquo; schedule has declined to four a week Expand

Emirates&rsquo; schedule has declined to four a week

Fearghal O'Connor

Emirates is to let as many as 60pc of its operational staff at Dublin Airport go, according to aviation sources.

The Dubai-based carrier is consulting with its Irish workforce about potential voluntary redundancies but compulsory redundancies are likely if the required numbers are not achieved, according to sources.

The airline has not yet finalised how many of its 31 overall Dublin-based staff will be let go, but it is understood that operational staff at the airport will bear the brunt of the cutbacks.