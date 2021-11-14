| 11.3°C Dublin

Emigration: the next generation already has their bags packed

Analysts predict there will be a huge increase in young Irish people leaving, 

Adrian McCarthy
Marie-Claire McAleer
Population and Migration estimates (April 2021). Source: Central Statistics Office

Adrian McCarthy

Gabrielle Monaghan

It’s a mild autumnal day in Berlin, and 27-year-old Corkman Adrian McCarthy is working remotely for a fintech company from his large shared apartment. His studio-sized room, a 10-minute train journey from the city centre, costs him €550 a month – including bills.

McCarthy moved to the German capital in August, but began plotting his departure from Ireland as far back as December 2020, when another lockdown led him back to his childhood bedroom in Cork for the second time in nine months.

