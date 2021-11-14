Emigration: the next generation already has their bags packed

It’s a mild autumnal day in Berlin, and 27-year-old Corkman Adrian McCarthy is working remotely for a fintech company from his large shared apartment. His studio-sized room, a 10-minute train journey from the city centre, costs him €550 a month – including bills.

McCarthy moved to the German capital in August, but began plotting his departure from Ireland as far back as December 2020, when another lockdown led him back to his childhood bedroom in Cork for the second time in nine months.

Throughout the pandemic, McCarthy was spending €800 in rent a month to keep his place in a Dublin house that he was sharing with two other people. When he did get the chance to live there, he felt “claustrophobic”.

Little wonder. He was spending eight hours a day in his bedroom working for a HR and recruitment company, and a further eight hours sleeping in the same space.

His once-hectic social life in Dublin dissipated as Covid restrictions ebbed and flowed – and when he did get out to socialise, McCarthy felt the glare of opprobrium from commentators who he felt were scapegoating the young for rising infections levels.

“I just feel the environment for younger people is really quite hostile in Ireland, especially when that narrative of younger people being the drivers of the pandemic was prevalent,” he says.

“Having had a lot of time to reflect over lockdowns, I started to question what kind of a life I could have in Ireland and why I was paying so much rent to live in Dublin. I needed to get out of there.

"Since I left, I’ve noticed how much more money I’ve left every month, because I’m not spending all of it on rent, transport and healthcare.”

Some of McCarthy’s friends have either just emigrated or are planning to do so within 12 months.

As the pandemic recedes and countries such as Canada, the US and Australia start to reopen their borders to Irish passport-holders, young people who have borne the brunt of unemployment, worked in high-pressure jobs in healthcare, hospitality and retail during the pandemic, or whose college experience was mostly online, are increasingly biding their time until they can escape their parents’ homes or escalating rents to move abroad.

Mary Gilmartin, a professor of geography at Maynooth University who focuses on contemporary migration, says: "Without a doubt there will be a big increase in Irish nationals emigrating as international borders reopen.”

Gilmartin, author of the book Ireland and Migration in the 21st Century, says trends outlined in the Central Statistics Office’s August report on migration for the 12 months to April 2021 indicate there could be pent-up demand for emigration to Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the US – traditionally popular destinations for Irish nationals.

Those CSO figures, which also showed Ireland’s population topped five million for the first time since the aftermath of the Famine, found that while the level of emigration from Ireland remained relatively stable in the year up to April (at 54,000 compared to 56,500 a year earlier), the proportion of Irish nationals emigrating dropped.

Meanwhile, the proportion of non-EU emigrants jumped as students, workers and their families returned to their home countries, creating labour shortages in sectors that typically rely on overseas workers and part-time students – including horticulture, meat production, and hospitality.

Gilmartin notes that there was a marked change in the destinations where emigrants were going to in the 12 months to April 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier – 12.6pc of all emigrants went to Australia, Canada or the US, compared with 27pc a year earlier, as those countries shut their borders in 2020 to keep Covid at bay.

Instead, emigrants were increasingly likely to move to the UK, with 33pc of them choosing that destination compared to 17.6pc in the year through April 2020.

"In that period, there was a big drop in the proportion of emigrants who were Irish and a big drop in people going to Canada, the US and Australia, all of which points to regular patterns of migration being interrupted by Covid,” Gilmartin says.

“There is a rite of passage in emigration, with people going on a gap year and a working holiday visa. The push factors are usually the same – people going for new opportunities, relationships, work, or to get away from where they are living now. People couldn’t act on those reasons because of Covid restrictions.

“Now there is a broader sense that life in Ireland is getting more difficult, due to the cost and availability of housing and the lack of decent permanent jobs with good prospects.

"The housing crisis on its own wouldn’t force people to emigrate, but when it’s combined with precarious jobs where there’s no prospect of permanency, it makes people think they’ll try somewhere else. They want new opportunities.”

Unlike during the previous recession, when house prices and rents plunged, the latest crisis, with its surging rents and dearth of housing stock, has disproportionately affected younger people, who are more likely to rent.

The latest Daft.ie rental report, released last week, showed the cost of renting was up by 6.7pc in September. The average monthly rent nationwide between July and September was €1,516, with rental stock at its lowest level since 2006.

Marie-Claire McAleer, head of research and policy at the National Youth Council of Ireland, says: “The exorbitant cost of renting throughout the country continues to present significant challenges for young people living in Ireland.

"Whether this will prompt large-scale youth emigration is hard to predict at this stage – but it certainly makes it very difficult for a young person to live independently and be able to absorb such high costs.”

Visa First, a firm which processes work visas for Canada, Australia and New Zealand, says there is about four times the usual amount of Irish people ready to move to Australia once visa processing resumes for the country, because of a two-year wait time.

Kellsie Larkin, business development manager with Visa First, says: “We are witnessing a huge appetite from young Irish people to emigrate to Australia post-Covid. We are still awaiting news from the Australian and New Zealand governments regarding the return of working-holiday visa processing, and anticipate an announcement sometime next year.

“Many young people spent the long months of lockdowns working and studying from home, or had to move back home with their parents due to unaffordable rent in the cities and unemployment.

"A lot of people have now finished their studies in Ireland and are ready to start a new chapter. From conversations we have had with customers, we have gathered that young Irish people are eager to emigrate after what has been a very tough couple of years.

“Many people who had planned on emigrating to Australia are now settling for a year in Canada first, while they wait for the Australian borders to reopen.

"Throughout the pandemic, if you’d planned to emigrate to Canada on the International Experience Canada programme, securing a job offer before you travelled was mandatory. But since September, that requirement has been abolished, and we have been inundated with requests to obtain Canadian working-holiday visas.”

This potential exodus comes even though youth unemployment has radically declined, as the economy continues to bounce back from the Covid crisis.

Back in April, 62pc of under-25s were unemployed, with that figure including those on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), which is being phased out. Yet the Covid-adjusted unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 is still higher than for the rest of the population: in October it stood at 11.1pc, compared to 7.4pc for those aged 25 to 74 years, according to the latest CSO figures.

One of the legacies of the last recession – when 140,000 Irish people emigrated between 2009 and 2012 – is the temporary nature of jobs, McAleer says.

“The legacy of policy decisions taken during the last recession remains to this day. It has contributed to the prevalence of precarious employment in Ireland, in which young people are highly represented,” she says.

Between 2013 and 2019, hourly wages rose by around just 1pc a year, and Celtic Tiger-levels of inflation are now eating into the purchasing power of those on poorly paid precarious jobs, especially in hospitality and retail.

McAleer says: “In the large part, the terms and conditions of these jobs have remained the same – but the work is much harder and potentially more stressful during Covid, as they’re dealing with the public and checking digital health certificates.”

But Adele Bergin, an associate research professor at the ESRI who specialises in labour economics and migration, warns that young people planning on leaving Ireland and its fast-rebounding economy may find the grass is not greener on foreign shores.

“Those sectors that have been negatively affected by the pandemic here – consumer-facing sectors like hospitality and retail, where workers are lower-paid – have been affected in all countries. It might not be the case that there are much better opportunities in any other country.”