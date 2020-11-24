Elliot withdraws condition that ‘could not be satisfied’ from non-binding bid for Aryzta

US hedge fund Elliot has withdrawn the condition from its non-binding offer for Aryzta, which “could not be satisfied as a matter of fact,” according to a statement from the Swiss-Irish food group.

The condition related to Elliott’s previous requirement that Kevin Toland remain as chief executive of Aryzta, sources close to the situation have told the Irish Independent.

Elliot confirmed yesterday that it had made a non-binding offer for Aryzta last Wednesday, but the baked goods company has raised doubts Elliott can deliver a firm, funded offer that will win support from the company’s existing lenders.

It has offered to buy Aryzta for CHF0.80 per share in a deal that would value the target at around €734m.

Meanwhile, Aryzta has appointed Marcus Opitz as chief restructuring officer with responsibility for the disposal strategy.

It has also appointed Armin Bieri as chief transformation officer to lead the “strategic reorientation” of the company’s core markets and businesses.

Aryzta chair and interim CEO, Urs Jordi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marcus and Armin to their new roles. Together with Jonathan Solesbury, who was recently appointed as interim CFO, they will help deliver change and improvement across the business.”

"I reiterate my belief that Aryzta has strong development potential, and we have the resources and ability to win with a focused business model of core markets and businesses, a simplified organization, and empowered local teams,” he added.

Aryzta has also released the agenda for its AGM, due to be held on December 15.

Among the items on the agenda is the annual report for 2020, elections and re-elections of board members, and the remuneration of the board and executive management.

