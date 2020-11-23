Elliot confirms non-binding offer for Aryzta

Aryzta is best known here for the Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

US hedge fund Elliot confirmed it has made a non-binding offer for Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta.

The proposed offer made last Wednesday, is to potentially buy Aryzta for CHF 0.80 per share.

On Friday the Irish Independent reported that the management of Aryzta is unconvinced Elliot has funding in place for a takeover of the company, according to sources close to the situation.

In its statement today Elliot said it noted press speculation regarding the financing for such an acquisition and the refinancing of Aryzta.

“We confirm that the financing of the potential offer is available and that refinancing arrangements for the company’s existing debt are at a very advanced stage,” it said.

“We require the board of directors’ recommendation of our potential offer and the company’s support to finalise our refinancing arrangements,” it added.

The offer would be subject to “customary offer conditions to be specified by Elliott,” it said.

In response to the latest development, Aryzta confirmed that it has received a non-binding letter from Elliott.

However, it said some of the conditions proposed by Elliot “cannot be satisfied as a matter of fact, and to Elliott being able to secure refinancing for Aryzta.”

Aryzta has previously announced the appointment of financial advisors to examine potential asset disposals.

Today it reiterated that the board of the company will consider all alternatives and select what it believes is the best option for a sustainable future for the business.

It is understood the number of parties interested in buying parts of Aryzta remains in the double-digits.

The group is profitable, reporting revenue and underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of €2.9bn and €260m respectively in the 12 months to August 1.

