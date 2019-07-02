Elevation: Plans to double bed capacity of U2's hotel

Last week, Press Up announced that after managing the Clarence for a number of years, it had bought the hotel leasehold.

The Clarence owners, U2 stars Bono and the Edge with Paddy McKillen Snr, will continue to retain ownership of the hotel building in Temple Bar following the conclusion of the deal.

However, in seeking to maximise a return on their investment, Press Up has lodged plans for an additional 54 bedrooms at the Clarence which currently has 59 bedrooms. The new rooms are to be located on the second, third and fourth floors of the adjacent Dollard House which is a protected structure.

The plan - designed by Cathal O'Neill & Co Architects - will be seeking to change usage of the current vacant offices to hotel use.

A spokeswoman for Press Up said that the application is being made now "as we are excited to further expand the business and have no reason to delay".

The spokeswoman estimated the fit-out for the new rooms would take one year.

Irish Independent