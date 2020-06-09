Elavon records profits of €42.6m

At the end of last year, Elavon Financial Services had assets of €8.8bn. Stock image

Expansion costs at the Irish-based unit of secure payments company Elavon last year contributed to pre-tax profits decreasing marginally to €42.66m.

New accounts lodged by Elavon Financial Services DAC show that pre-tax profits at the company decreased by 2pc as revenues went up by 8pc from €344.26m to €371.16m in the 12 months to the end of December last.

The company is a leading employer in the financial services industry and employs 400 people between its Dublin offices and its recently revamped Arklow base.

Numbers employed across the Elavon Financial Services group increased from 2,062 to 2,113 as staff costs last year totalled €169m.

The business recorded post-tax profits of €32.5m after paying corporation tax of €10.4m.

The accounts show pay to key management at the company increased by 39pc to €8.65m. The pay to key management included salaries of €4.23m, short-term bonuses of €927,000, long-term bonuses of €336,000, termination payments of €1m and restricted stock options of €1.09m.

Elavon Financial Services is a subsidiary of US Bancorp which had assets of $495bn (€436bn) at the end of last year. The primary business objective of Elavon Financial Services is to support the growth of US Bancorp's payments and investment services business in Europe.

The Revenue Commissioners here are customers of Elavon and last year the Revenue paid Elavon €1.28m in bank fees.

According to the directors' report for Elavon Financial Services, the group's merchant services business delivered volume growth of 17pc with overall merchant processing services income of €293.9m in 2019.

The directors say the corporate trust business achieved an increase in total fee revenues of 10pc, positively affected by an increase in recurring fees and pricing decisions on deposit account fees.

The directors say increased expenses in 2019 is primarily related to additions to staffing levels in the group.

They say they are satisfied with the group's performance and financial position for the year. They say the group's business mix, sound strategies and prudent business model puts it in a strong position for the years ahead.

At the end of last year, Elavon Financial Services had assets of €8.8bn.

