EirTrade to boost its jet-stripping business as demand returns to aviation sector

EirTrade, the Irish aircraft parts seller, plans to start buying more old aircraft to disassemble after its business significantly improved over recent months. It had been hit hard by the pandemic during the first half of 2020.

EirTrade has also just opened a facility in Texas, helping it to expand opportunities for the company. That 22,000sqft facility at Dallas Fort Worth has just received its first jet engines, which will be stripped for parts.

The company breaks up jets at Ireland West Knock airport, stripping them down to sell the parts on behalf of the aircraft owners. Among the jets it has disassembled there are the A380 superjumbos operated by Air France. In March, it secured planning permission for a new hangar at Knock, with construction expected this year.

But accounts filed by EirTrade for 2020 show the impact Covid had on the business, as the world’s aviation sector went into freefall.

EirTrade’s revenue slumped to €18.9m last year from €28m in 2019. But its pre-tax profit was more resilient, declining to almost €1.5m from €1.8m.

EirTrade was wholly owned by chief executive Ken Fitzgibbon before businessman Patrick Jordan took a 50pc share in the company in 2019.

The two men are the sole directors of the business and note in the newly-filed accounts that Covid hit sales during the first half of 2020.

“The grounding of the majority of the world’s passenger aircraft fleet slashed demand for aircraft and engine material,” they say in the accounts.

“Consumer confidence was resultantly low, with the market’s largest buyers of aircraft material no longer willing to speculatively buy material for stock and future use,” they add.

“However, during the second half of 2020, sales of material relating to freight and logistics aircraft performed strongly, and this helped EirTrade rebound strongly from H1 2020,” the accounts say.

They note that as passenger fleets in the US and Asia began operating again, sales of material began to rebound and the company saw strong growth in the final quarter of 2020 that has continued.

“EirTrade has begun a transition from an aircraft parts supplier to an aircraft end-of-life-solutions provider,” the accounts state.

“This will mean that EirTrade can take delivery of an aircraft at its facility at Ireland West Airport Knock, disassemble the aircraft, manage the repair and improvement of the disassembled material prior to sale, market and then sell the material – and then deliver a return to the aircraft owner,” they point out.

“It is envisaged that as EirTrade has increased its visibility of aircraft assets in the market, EirTrade will likely increase its purchase of aircraft and engines, which it is hoped will deliver improved profitability to the company,” the accounts add.

Mr Jordan acts as chairman of the company. He sold his scaffolding firm Easy Access to Siteserv in 2006 for up to €23m in cash and shares, and was subsequently an executive at the group.

He acquired Shannon-based aircraft maintenance firm Atlantic Aviation, formerly Transaero, out of examinership in 2015 for €1m. Atlantic Aviation’s parent is a company called Quadview, which was used by buy Mr Jordan’s EirTrade stake.