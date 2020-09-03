Eir's earnings touch €600m

Telecoms firm Eir saw its revenues dip 2pc to €1.22bn in its last financial year, but boosted its earnings as it benefited from further operating cost reductions.

Releasing results for the year to the end of June yesterday, the company said that its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) edged 4pc higher to €600m in the period.

Controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel and his Iliad telecoms business, Eir said its operating costs in the last financial year fell 7pc to €379m.

Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon said the group has continued to roll out a €1bn capital investment programme. A total of €265m was invested by the company during the financial year in its fibre and mobile networks.

Its fibre to the home programme passed 138,000 urban and suburban homes and businesses at the end of June. Combined with its rural deployment, Eir said its fibre to the home network passed a total of 576,000 premises by the end of June.

"We have also prioritised mobile network upgrades to enhance connectivity for customers working from home, replacing equipment and increasing the number of sites to provide more coverage and more capacity," said Ms Lennon.

She added that the group has also continued to expand its 5G network, which is now available in 21 towns and cities, with more than 29pc of the population covered. The network deployment will be accelerated in coming months.

Eir had 962,000 broadband customers at the end of June, up 2pc year-on-year. It had 1.15 million mobile customers, up 13pc compared to the third quarter.

