Eir to add 200,000 homes to its ‘real’ fibre broadband roll-out

EIR is to add 200,000 homes in rural and regional areas to its fibre-to-the-home broadband roll-out.

None of the homes will be in the Government’s 540,000-premises National Broadband Plan (NBP) area.

Instead, they will be in villages and towns of under 1,000 residents, previously deemed too small for Eir’s fibre rollout.

But the latest move will bring Eir’s overall fibre-to-the-home broadband roll-out plan to 1.9 million, representing almost every home in the country outside the National Broadband Plan intervention area.

It also signals the end of ordinary copper phone lines, with little requirement for the traditional lines once fibre is installed.

Eir says that surveying has already begun and that the additional 200,000 homes will be added its fibre network building plan.

It has an overall target of 2024 to have 80pc of the country’s homes ‘passed’ with fibre-to-the-home cabling.

“What was sufficient for the average family home before is no longer adequate,” said Eavann Murphy, managing director, of Open Eir Wholesale.

“We have seen fibre connections to our rural network more than double in the last 18 months, signifying the increased requirements for high-speed connectivity of homes and businesses in Ireland. The pandemic has transformed our needs.”

This was backed up by a recent Eurobarometer survey which claimed that Irish people are the most keen in Europe to work from home but are being stymied by huge gaps in rural broadband availability.

Of rural Irish residents, 43pc say that broadband is still a problem in their area, compared to just 26pc across the EU, according to the survey. Earlier this summer, Ireland’s National Broadband Plan admitted delays in its roll out this year, blaming Covid restrictions.

The €2.1bn NBP plan, which is to provide high-end fibre broadband availability to 540,000 rural homes and businesses in the next five years, will only see 60,000 premises ‘passed’ this year, falling short of the 115,000 promised.

Although the delay will not affect the cost of the roll-out to the taxpayer, it looks set to leave tens of thousands of households stranded longer than they thought. In general, Ireland sits close to the top of EU countries who say that “digital infrastructure” still needs to be addressed.

This is in spite of Irish people being the most gung-ho across the continent about working from home, with 33pc telling the Eurobarometer survey that they are “much more likely” to work from home “at least some of the time” when the pandemic ends.

This is a higher figure than any other EU country polled in the survey. Fibre-to-the-home is considered to be the fastest available broadband with speeds of over 1,000Mbs.

It differs from Eir-marketed products such as ‘eFibre’, which are rebadged copper phone lines and which often have speeds too slow to be considered as modern broadband.

Last month, an Oireachtas Committee heard from TDs and Senators who said an “interim” grant to cover satellite or wireless broadband for those set to wait years for the National Broadband rollout should be considered.