Eir reports a 1pc decline in third quarter revenues

Eir saw a decline in broadband and TV customers in the third quarter of the year but reported a rise in mobile subscriptions, while complaints against the firm continued to fall.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was €139m for the third quarter to September 30, flat year-on-year.

This was attributed to streamlining of the company’s cost base but was offset by additional costs following the acquisition of Evros last January.

Eir reported underlying revenue of €293m for the quarter, down €4m year-on-year.

While the revenues were boosted by growth in postpay, the National Broadband Plan rollout and revenues from its Evros acquisition, the company said this was offset by a reduction in traditional access, traffic, content and roaming.

Operating costs dipped by 2pc to €100m in the period, a drop of €2m year-on-year. Non-pay costs decreased by 9pc, while pay costs rose by 7pc.

The telecommunications company also saw the number of those using its fibre broadband services rise by 2pc at quarter end to 840,000 customers. 88pc of the group’s broadband base is now connected to Eir’s fibre network.

According to Eir, two million premises are now passed by the fibre network. When a home is ‘passed’, it means that it is available to connect by a retail broadband provider.

The group broadband base now totals 957,000, a dip of 1pc year-on-year driven by a decline in wholesale customers.

TV subscriptions were down 2pc in the period.

However, bundling grew, with Eir reporting that 85pc of fixed consumer households are now on bundles with two or more products. This is an increase of 2pc from the same time last year.

Mobile subscriptions also rose in the quarter to reach 1.295 million customers, a rise of 7pc year-on-year, while the postpay base increased by 10pc to 91,000 subscribers.

The 5G rollout continues to expand, with 5G now available in 510 towns and cities across Ireland.

The firm also pointed to ComReg’s most recent Consumer Line Statistics Report which showed that complaints from Eir’s customer base had plummeted by 40pc in the past year.

They are now at the lowest on record since reporting began in 2015.

“We will continue to build on this progress into 2023 with the aim of ensuring all eir customers enjoy a seamless customer care experience, where issues are resolved quickly and comprehensively,” said chief executive Oliver Loomes.

Chief financial officer Stephen Tighe said the third quarter was in line with expectations.

“We saw growth across the eir fibre broadband base and in total mobile customers, including the eir postpay mobile base, with a further increase seen in the multi-play bundling of eir fixed households,” he added.

In August, Eir increased its landline, broadband and mobile charges by €5 a month, a move that impacts 50,000 residential customers.