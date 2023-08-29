Eir reports 7pc rise in revenues

Eir saw revenues rise in the second quarter of 2023

Eir has recorded an increase in revenues in the second quarter of the year as fibre broadband and mobile customer numbers increased.

Sales rose 7pc to €318m in the period.

This rise in revenues was attributed to growth in mobile postpay, data services and voice revenues, as well as in its B2B division.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at €145m, up €4m from the same period last year.

This growth followed an increase in fixed line and mobile sales, Eir said.

Operating costs were €99m, up 2pc compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

The business also saw its fibre broadband base rise by 2pc to 852,000 customers at the end of June.

A total of 90c of the group’s broadband base is connected to Eir’s fibre network.

According to Eir, two million premises are now passed by the fibre network. When a home is ‘passed’, it means that it is available to connect by a retail broadband provider.

The group broadband base now totals 945,000, down 1pc year-on-year.

TV subscriptions were up 14pc, with 91,000 customers signed up to the service.

Eir recorded around 1.367 million total mobile customers, an increase of 8pc from the same time in 2022.

The postpay customer base increased by 11pc to 105,000 subscribers.

Eir also reported that the 5G rollout is continuing across Ireland, with ultra fast internet now available in 567 towns and cities.

“Our fibre to the home (FTTH) roll-out continues at pace. We remain on track to deliver high-speed broadband to 1.9m premises or 84pc of homes and businesses in Ireland by 2026,” chief executive Oliver Loomes said.

“We saw growth across the Eir fibre broadband base and in total mobile customers, including the Eir postpay mobile base, with a further increase seen in the multi-play bundling of Eir fixed households,” added chief financial officer Stephen Tighe.