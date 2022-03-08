Eir reports 11pc revenue jump in final quarter of 2021

Telecoms provider Eir has reported increased revenues of 11pc in the final three months of 2021, up to €332m.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 6pc to €156m, as the company continued to ‘streamline’ costs following the acquisition of IT services provider Evros last year.

Operating costs were €100m in the quarter, up 8pc, while Eir held €289m in cash on its balance sheet.

The company’s 12-month financial snapshot shows revenue of €1.264bn, up 5pc, with EBITDA of €632m, up 5pc, Eir said in its results for the quarter ended December 31 last year.

Eir’s total fibre broadband base increased by 4pc year-on-year to 826,000 customers, while post-pay mobile was up 9pc to 891,000 customers.

Eir TV customers grew by 1pc to 82,000, while ‘bundling’ of TV and broadband services accounted for 40pc of fixed households, up 3 points year-on-year.

The results follow the recent appointment of former Diageo and Mars executive Oliver Loomes as CEO, replacing Carolan Lennon.

Eir has recently announced a partnership with InfraVia Capital Partners to establish a new joint venture, Fibre Networks Ireland, which Mr Loomes said would increase the rollout of fibre broadband by 25pc, with 200,000 premises to be passed this year.

“I am inspired by Eir’s commitment and ambition to provide Ireland with world-class future-proofed connectivity infrastructure, and I am proud to be leading eir into the next stage of its transformation,” Mr Loomes said.

"Partnering with an experienced growth infrastructure investor, with a successful track-record facilitating fibre deployment across Europe, will enable the acceleration and expansion of our ultrafast fibre-to-the-home broadband rollout to over 1.9 million homes and businesses across Ireland.

“This partnership approach will see Ireland become one of the most fibre-connected countries in the world, faster than originally planned, solidifying eir’s position as the national market leader in fibre-to-the-home provision across retail, business, and wholesale segments.”