Eight startups get Bord na Móna backing for new green ventures

From left to right, Geoff Meagher, Bord na Móna chairman; Dr Andrew Walsh, Jones Celtic BioEnergy; Tom Donnellan, Bord na Móna CEO; and Vincent Redmond, Head of New Business at Bord na Móna. Photo: Bord na Móna

Former peat extraction semi-state Bord na Móna has selected eight companies for its new accelerator programme, Accelerate Green, which is aimed at supporting early-stages companies focused on climate action and sustainability.

Each of the eight companies can now avail of up to €20,000 of funding with Irish university researchers. The scheme also promises to help the leaders of the eight business identify clear pathways to scaling their novel solutions, delivering measurable impact and supporting economic development.

The programme is sponsored by Bord na Móna and will be delivered by Resolve Partners, an Irish management consultancy specialising in advising high potential start-ups.

An industry conference, Ireland Sustainable Future, will take place in June, coinciding with the programme finish date.

According to Bord na Móna it is the first business accelerator of its kind in Ireland dedicated to companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

The eight companies selected for the programme are: EpiSensor, Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd, CameraMatics, Positive Carbon, Real Leaf Farm, Automsoft, Go Eve and Jones Celtic Bioenergy Ltd (JCBE). They employ 120 staff between them and have already raised a collective €20m in funding. The eight companies are from across the country and developing a diverse range of different products.

Real Leaf Farm has developed Ireland’s first 100pc Hydroponic farm which grows salad vegetables year round, while Positive Carbon helps hotels and food service providers cut waste through waste sensors and artificial intelligence.

Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan said the one-time peat harvesting giant is now a climate solutions company and is determined to help companies deliver novel solutions to enable a low-carbon economy and to deliver sustainable jobs.

“Accelerate Green is an excellent opportunity for our eight selected companies to engage with key industry partners and gain potential financial investment,” he said.

The eight companies will be brought through a series of what are described as “deep learning” and mentoring sessions and will engage with a broad array of speakers from enterprise and energy agencies, Irish corporates, research networks, investors, and successful business leaders. The programme will be delivered in person at a former Bord na Móna site in Boora, Co. Offaly.

